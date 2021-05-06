What if you could save money, grow a wildly productive garden, use less water and cut back on adding waste to the landfill — all while nature does most of the heavy lifting? Those are just some of the many benefits to home composting. Your compost system can be as simple or elaborate as you want — from a pile to a bin to a tumbler to squiggling vermicomposting — and will provide the lynchpin to successful gardening. Composting can be done indoors or outside. Adhering to a few simple rules will have you making “black gold” before the snow flies.

“It’s no more complicated than emptying a trash can,” says Greg Snader of Manheim Township, a longtime composter and gardening enthusiast. “It’s an easy, low-tech way to address food waste.”

Home composting is no small solution, as the average American family of four tosses out about $150 worth of food — mostly fruits and veggies — per month, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. That shakes out to about 28% of everything that we throw in the trash. Composting is an effective way to get all that energy back into the food chain — and into your garden.

From waste to wonder

Composting is a natural process that recycles organic matter into valuable fertilizer that can enrich soil and all the things that spring from it. Anything that grows — including leaves, grass clippings and food scraps — decomposes eventually. Composting helps the process along by providing a suitable environment for bacteria, fungi, worms and insects to do their important work of breaking stuff down.

“It wants to happen, and it is easier than you think,” said Daryl Beyers, author and gardening expert, during Mount Cuba Center’s online class, “Clean Composting.” He explained how amending soil with compost improves the structure of the soil, adds fertility and improves water retention so you don’t have to water every day. He said the living compost also makes it easier for plant roots to spread and hold on to nutrients.

Recipe for compost

Thriving decomposition of organic material requires four key elements: nitrogen, carbon, water and air. Before you glaze over from chemistry flashbacks, note that composting is a conveniently color-coded endeavor.

Nitrogen comes from your greens: kitchen scraps, coffee grounds, egg shells, garden prunings, lawn clippings and other fresh, moist items.

Carbon comes from your browns: leaves and twigs, shredded newspaper and cardboard, straw, laundry lint, stale bread, nutshells. Browns tend to be dry and brown or neutral in color. They will keep your compost pile from getting mushy and smelly and also deter wildlife from poking around it.

Usually, the greens will add enough moisture, but during long dry periods you may have to sprinkle your compost pile with water to keep things cooking. And they do cook! Inside the pile can reach 130-140 F, which will kill most lingering pathogens and weed seeds. It is called hot composting for good reason. Adding twigs forms air pockets and stirring up the pile from time to time will add oxygen and keep your compost composting.

The general consensus among experts is to add your greens and browns in a 50-50 mix, in layers. Some people use shredded newspaper between layers.

“My old LNP copies make excellent carbon,” Snader says with a laugh.

You can also add a shovelful of existing “starter soil” to get the process moving or, better yet, some lush compost you’ve already made. Beyers likened it to sourdough starter. He goes with “green, brown, dirt, repeat” in his compost layers.

Whether you have a pile, bin or tumbler, your compost should get stirred, poked or twirled a couple times a month to keep the air circulating, less often during the winter months. Your compost should also get four to six hours of sun per day, and be at least a few feet away from wooden structures.

“Play around with it to see what works,” Beyers says. “The balance of your pile, its location — don’t shy away from intuitive gardening.”

Compost no-nos

Some things should NEVER be added to your compost because they will get smelly, attract pests and slow down the whole process. Keep out: meat, milk, cheese, butter/oil, yogurt, salad dressing and pet poop. In short, no meat, dairy or feces.

Will you bury me?

For some people, composting is simply a way of life.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, long before it was popular,” says Susan Long from her productive garden on Blossom Hill.

She says she doesn’t “do anything scientific,” and just adds all the kitchen greens, grass clippings and old plant material to her compost bin and “lets it rot” for a year — no layering or aerating — then digs out lush compost from the bottom of the bin in the springtime, which is added to her garden. She also has a “junk pile” off to the side with weeds, dandelions and tenacious vines to keep those seeds out of the vegetable garden. That unmanaged, slow-to-decompose pile is called cold composting.

Long also uses wire tomato cages inside her raised beds for handy mini-compost containers, adding stems and clippings to it and planting veggies around them. The natural burying and decaying process helps her garden thrive.

“April to October we’re always out picking something fresh from the garden. You can’t beat the freshness!” she says.

As for garden waste, “We never put anything out for the trash collector.”

Vegging out

“Gardening is a life skill,” says Jay Keener of Blossom Hill, thrusting a 2-foot-long thermometer into his compost pile. He says his goal is to eat something from his garden every day. “I try to keep everything on the property, even fireplace ashes. Everything from the garden goes in here.”

Though decomposing slows in the winter, “It’s like an Easy-Bake Oven once I start mowing,” and adding greens, he says. Keener has two round, wire bins; one for a cache of carbon “browns” at the ready, and the other for the curated mixture. He uses a bulb planter to stir up the concoction.

As a licensed clinical social worker, Keener also teaches children about the importance of growing food and using compost.

“They eat more veggies when they grow them themselves,” he says. It’s important because “most people’s vegetables have traveled more than they have,” and you can’t beat a homegrown bounty for freshness and flavor.

Raising reds

Keener watched several DIY videos to learn about vermicomposting — the art and science of using worms to compost. Last summer, Keener was ready to take his composting to the next level, investing in 2,000 red wiggler compost worms and the necessary accoutrements. The worms need food and bedding — there are actually worm blankets! — while living in a double sink in his basement.

“I was like a worried parent when I got them last August,” Keener says.

To ensure they wouldn’t overheat, he put frozen water bottles in with the worms.

Over the winter, excess water dribbled out the sink drain into a bucket making so-called worm tea.

“Even diluted down 10-to-1, it is high in nutrients and prized as much as the compost,” Keener says.

With the arrival of spring, his charges are ready for some fresh air. He added a “subpod” container, with several holes in it, buried in his raised vegetable garden, creating a growth hub for compost. As the worms crawl out of the container and into the soil, “they can be wild again” and do their important work.

Nearly everyone can reap the benefits of composting.

“Start small. Even a pot on the deck with lettuce seeds or herbs can save a trip to the store,” Keener says.

And those kitchen scraps will come full circle when composted.