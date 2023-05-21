Roadside farm stands are a special Lancaster County resource that I really appreciate. Being able to buy local produce throughout the growing season is a great part of living here, and I’ve learned to track the changing seasons by the produce that’s available.

We live in a place that gives us direct access to some of the best locally grown produce in the entire country. In fact, Lancaster County has some of the richest and most productive non-irrigated farmland in the world.

In our area there are opportunities to get involved and volunteer to support Lancaster County agriculture and its connection to the community. One such agricultural organization that relies on volunteers is Homefields.

Homefields Care Farm CSA is Lancaster County’s oldest continuously operating Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm.

The farm has provided produce to hundreds of members around the area since 1999 and donates surplus produce to a local food bank. The farm was certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania Certified Organic in 2022.

According to the Penn State Extension, Community Supported Agriculture began to develop on the East Coast in the United States in the mid-1980s. A CSA directly connects consumers in the local community with a farm, with the consumer paying for a share of the farm’s production during the growing season.

CSA consumers benefit by regularly receiving an assortment of fresh produce throughout the growing season. CSA farms benefit by developing long-term relationships with local customers while saving costs related to processing and transportation. The community benefits by keeping profits in the local community and by supporting farmers who implement sustainable farming practices that protect the local environment.

Homefields Care Farm creates employment, volunteer and therapeutic opportunities for people with and without disabilities and other barriers to employment. In the 1990s, five families who have members with disabilities established Homefields because they could not find housing options within the existing system.

They bought a farm near Millersville, renovated two homes on the property, and created Homefields. The founders then launched the CSA program a few years later, with CSA program revenue going to support care and programs for the residents.

Homefields offers a variety of ways people can get involved. One way is to join the CSA, which provides fresh produce throughout the growing season and supports the organization financially.

Another way is participating in Experience Homefields programs, which provide workshops that connect local experts with community members around topics such as native plant gardening, landscape design and stormwater management. There are also other special events at the farm throughout the year.

The third way is to serve as a volunteer.

Homefields got its start as a volunteer-run organization, and volunteers continue to be at its core. Volunteers at Homefields can serve in one-time or ongoing opportunities, and both individuals and groups are invited to serve. With so much of the organization’s work supported by volunteers, there are a wide range of opportunities.

— Farm volunteers assist with regular activities that are needed to run the organic farm. On a typical day volunteers may be involved with harvesting, weeding or other farm needs.

— Special events volunteers assist with the organization and hosting of events that support Homefields. Two major events are the annual Picnic on the Farm and the annual golf fundraiser.

— Volunteers are also needed to help with property maintenance, serve on committees and assist with office and marketing work.

For more information, please visit tinyurl.com/Homefields.

More volunteer opportunities

The United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal connects community members with hundreds of projects every year.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.