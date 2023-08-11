Columbia's in the spotlight as the centerpiece of "The American Dream," a national real estate show.

The episode will air Saturday, Aug. 12 at noon on WHTM ABC 27. The production team shot so much footage there will be another episode that has yet to be scheduled to air.

The episodes in Columbia have local guides, including Realtor Anne Lusk, Lusk & Associates, Sotheby's International Realty, Manheim Township and Don Murphy, president and CEO of Cimarron Investments, Columbia.

The local footage was filmed in July, Lusk says. An episode highlighting Lititz businesses including Rock Lititz, Hotel Rock Lititz, The Wilbur Hotel and The Mediatwist Group already aired with little notice, she says.

The episode scheduled to air Saturday focuses on Murphy in Columbia and one of Lusk's listings which overlooks the Susquehanna River.

As a child, Lusk spent her Sundays in Columbia, where her father grew up. Charles Lusk, who died in 2008, shared the town's history with Anne, who says it was special to be part of a show about her father's hometown.

It also was a great opportunity to connect with the people investing in the borough's future, she says.

A third episode will highlight Hinkle's Restaurant, Wright's Ferry Mansion and Columbia Market House.

"The American Dream" highlights neighborhoods around the country. In Pennsylvania, episodes focused on Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and ventured beyond the city with a stop in Glen Mills near Philadelphia.