Even if you haven’t chuckled through such iconic Nancy Meyers movies as “It’s Complicated,” “The Holiday” and “Something’s Gotta Give,” you’ll understand the newest look buzzing on social media. TikTok has dubbed it “coastal grandmother,” and the name is apt.

This is grandma’s house, whether a country cottage, beach house or Napa Valley winery, but a decidedly elegant designer version. And what else would you expect from a place where a linen-trousered, cotton-sweatered Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep or Cameron Diaz can fall in and out of love?

Brad Weesner, owner of Forshew Interior Design, Lancaster, thinks the buzz is deserved.

“It’s a refined look, but never pretentious,” he says. “It makes me think of my parents’ home in Norwell, Massachusetts. I’d describe it as Martha Stewart and Ralph Lauren getting together to design this wonderful place, and then Norman Rockwell painted it.

“The best inspiration comes from both coasts,” he says. “From classic Nantucket to stylish Santa Barbara. But avoid anything too beach-house literal. No anchors, mini lighthouses or ahoy signs. Nor anything too fussily granny, like patchwork rugs or fringed lampshades. Rather, it’s about neutral color palettes, loose linens and natural materials. The beauty of it is that it works on so many budget levels. I can put my client’s family personality into the whole mix, make it true and unique, but still faithful to what this trend speaks about: security, familiar comfort, an uplifting refuge.”

Devin Heagy, a designer with Interiors Home in Lancaster, is also a fan of the coastal grandmother style.

“I grew up going to the beach, so this is my happy place — all about airy and light spaces,” he says. “And it’s so relatable, which I think is the reason that many of our customers gravitate towards our Universal Furniture line. It includes a Coastal collection that represents the best of the look: lots of neutral whites and creams, infusions of blue, soft and curvy upholstered pieces, white-painted furniture and lots of rattan. It’s classic, but also completely current. If I weren’t such a mid-century modern enthusiast, I would consider it for my own house.”

Defining the style

Unless we’re just starting out in life or moving into a new place, few of us are in the market for a whole new style, but even incorporating elements of coastal grandmother will perk up any home, Weesner and Heagy say.

Their advice for palette and pattern is a range of subtle simplicity. Think many shades of white, ivory and cream, all mixed together. After that, layer in neutral nature tones: stone, sand, sea and sky. Tan and beige, greige and taupe. Then some pastels, perhaps in the form of florals or stripes, but not too much of any one thing. Mix it up.

Many designers add pale, watery blues to the base colors as well as deeper blues for accents, but Weesner confesses that he shies away from the blues. “I find it too literal,” he says.

Natural fibers like linen and cotton are the go-to choices, from gauzy sheers to heavier canvas and twills, but don’t use too much of any fabric in a room. Nothing should be too matchy, the designers warn.

Texture is important, Heagy says, so think chunky knits and nubby boucles. Natural weaves and fibers like rattan, sisal, raffia, jute and seagrass are perfect for accessories, rugs and furniture. Woods are bleached (like driftwood) or whitewashed.

Weesner recommends putting some found, higher-end vintage items to work. “Perhaps some family items,” he says. “But nothing kitschy. Keep things upscale, but not pretentious.”

Seating is mostly upholstered without a lot of exposed wood frames and case-goods are usually painted, but informal pine or natural wood finishes here and there suit the style.

The extras

The coastal granny style calls for pillows and throws in different textures and subtle colors, good scents, candles and flowers. Scents like White Waves and Salted Sands seem made to order for the style. There are also fragrance oils in scents like linen and sea spray, delicious interpretations to rescue a home from a landlocked state.

“And yes to flowers,” Weesner says. “Without flowers you really don’t have the look. Think a big white ceramic bowl jammed full of white hydrangea, Ruscus greenery and viburnum, and that’s it. Don’t overdo it.”

But will the style have staying power? It’s expected to for the foreseeable future because it’s so versatile and easy-going. Weesner and Heagy remind us that you needn’t live by the coast — or even be a grandparent — to embrace it and that it will work in a range of spaces, from small apartments to suburban homes to, yes, beach houses. Like all styles, it will probably evolve over the years, but the basic elements are such classics that they will remain relevant forever.