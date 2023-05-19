Cloverleaf Herb Farm started when Kathy Musser planted a few herbs for cooking and her interest grew with her garden.

“I've always liked plants but the two things I think mostly that fascinated me with herbs is that A), they're useful and B), so many of them are fragrant,” she says.

She and John moved to a three-acre property (1532 Cloverleaf Road, Mt. Joy) and in 1998, started growing even more herbs and flowers to sell. Eventually, they grew about 260 different types of plants.

The Mussers handled most of the work. John, 68, is in charge of grounds, maintenance and containers. Kathy, 69, is the grower. John joined the farm full-time after retiring as a maintenance electrician at Hersheypark seven years ago.

Growing hundreds of plants is physical work and while it was a tough decision, the Mussers say they felt now is the right time to slow down.

They started their final season in early April and showed up at Landis Valley Village and Museum’s Herb and Garden Faire last week. Instead of selling plants on the farm through the fall, the Mussers plan to close the greenhouses by the end of June.

This year’s plant sale, which starts June 8, will have garden books as well as products from the farm shop, including dried herbs and arrangements. A customer appreciation day is June 10.

“People have been so kind and said so many nice things. What it’s meant to come here. It’s been really touching,” Kathy says. “They say, ‘I’m happy for you and sad for me” and I always say, “I’m sad too.”

“I don’t feel as bad as she does,” John says with a chuckle.

For the Mussers, the farm will be sold by auction. They’re looking forward to a new home, one with a smaller yard – and a few herbs, of course.

