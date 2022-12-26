After Christmas, you can take a few branches from the tree to make a pine-scented cleaner.

Or take the needles to make an evergreen oil for soaps and moisturizers.

Maybe gift a goat in your neighborhood your tree for a holiday snack.

TikTok has plenty of upcycling options for real trees, including using the branches to mulch your flower beds. For those who want to simply get rid of the tree, here’s when and where to send it off, courtesy of Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority. Remember to please remove tinsel and ornaments.

Adamstown: Drop off at Community Pool on North Reading Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Christiana: Drop off at Lions Park on North Bridge Street from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Colerain Township: Drop off at Legion Memorial Park, Quarryville from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Columbia: Drop off at Columbia Fire Company at the corner of 10th and Manor streets or the Columbia Borough Yard Waste Center on Blue Lane from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Denver: Drop off at borough lot at corner of North Eighth and Main streets between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays from Dec. 26 to mid-January. Residents with a borough composting facility access card can drop off 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the facility daily.

Drumore Township: Drop off at Legion Memorial Park, Quarryville from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Other options If your municipality doesn’t recycle trees or you missed your town’s deadline, here are three options: Lancaster County Central Park (717-299-8215, main entrance along Chesapeake Street) accepts trees from dawn to dusk daily, up to three per vehicle, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. The park requests $1 per tree to benefit the Dr. John Moss Native Tree Nursery in the park. Martin Mulch Products (717-733-1602, 55 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata) accepts trees, dawn to dusk, Monday through Saturday. Single trees cost $3, and prices vary for larger deliveries. Zeager Brothers (717-944-7481, 4000 E. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown) accepts trees (no charge), 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Earl Township: Drop off at Maintenance Building, 125 E. Huyard Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

East Cocalico Township: Township residents can drop off behind the municipal building, 100 Hill Road, Denver. Follow signs. Do not place on the woody waste pile. Drop off daily from dawn to dusk in January.

East Donegal Township: Curbside collection by contractor Jan. 10-11 on regular collection day.

East Drumore Township: Drop off at Legion Memorial Park, Quarryville from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

East Hempfield Township: Curbside collection by contractor during the week of Jan. 9-13 on regular collection day. Drop off at municipal building on Nissley Road until Jan. 29, daily from dawn to dusk.

East Lampeter Township: Contact your hauler for Christmas tree pickup service.

East Petersburg: For haulers to remove trees curbside on regular pickup days, register for a $5 tag at the borough office. Boy Scout Troop 33 also will remove trees curbside. Register for a tag (by donation) at the borough office. Scouts will take trees at East Petersburg Community Park parking lot, 6051 Pine St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 (donations are requested).

Eden Township: Drop off at Legion Memorial Park at SECA Pool parking lot, Quarryville from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Elizabeth Township: Drop off at municipal building on South View Drive from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31, daily, dawn to dusk.

Elizabethtown: Curbside collection by contractor on scheduled yard waste collection days.

Ephrata: Curbside collection by contractor in the weeks of Jan. 2 and Jan. 16 on regular collection day.

Lancaster city: Curbside collection by contractor on regular trash collection day from Jan. 2-13.

Lancaster Township: Curbside collection by contractor Saturday, Jan. 14. If you miss the free collection, buy red extra service tag for $4 and attach to tree. Also, township residents can drop off trees at the township yard waste facility from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14, dawn to dusk, only in the area marked with signs.

Lititz: Curbside collection by borough public works during the week of Jan. 9.

One change Akron Borough will not have a drop-off at Roland Park this year because it’s time-consuming for borough staff, says borough manager/secretary Sue Davidson. People sometimes leave yard waste with their trees.

Little Britain Township: Drop off at the township park near the baseball field on Green Lane in Nottingham from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Manheim: Curbside collection by contractor on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Manheim Township: Township residents can drop off trees at Manheim Township Compost Facility on Oregon Pike at no charge through Jan. 31. There is a fee for trees dropped off later, $2 per car and $10 for trucks.

Manor Township: Drop off at Manor Township Community Park at corner of Charlestown and Millersville roads; Creswell Park, 3103 River Road; Washington Boro Park at corner of River Road and Route 999 and Greider Park, 306 Dickinson Ave. daily from Dec. 26 to Jan. 21 from dawn to dusk.

Marietta: Curbside collection by contractor on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Millersville: Curbside collection by contractor on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Mountville: Curbside collection by contractor on Friday, Jan. 6.

Mount Joy: Curbside collection by contractor from Jan. 9-13 on regular collection day.

Mount Joy Township: Curbside collection by contractor on Saturday, Jan. 14.

New Holland: Curbside collection by contractor Thursday, Jan. 5.

Penn Township: Drop off at municipal building (at the orange fenced area), 97 N. Penryn Road, from Dec. 26 to Feb. 4.

Pequea Township: Drop off at Silver Mine Park in the roped-off area marked with sign in the first parking lot at the Route 324 (Marticville Road) entrance from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31, daily from dawn to dusk.

Providence Township: Drop off at municipal building on Mount Airy Road 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Where to find mulch These Christmas trees are turned into mulch, which keeps weeds at bay while fertilizing plants. Last year, about 164 tons of trees were recycled in Lancaster County, says Karen Gross, communications manager for Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority. Ask your municipality if they share the mulch they make. For example, starting Jan. 4, mulch is available for free at Lancaster County Central Park on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your own pitchfork, shovel, bags, buckets or trailer.

Quarryville: Drop off at Legion Memorial Park at SECA Pool parking lot from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Rapho Township: Drop off at municipal building on North Colebrook Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8 for no charge, daily from dawn to dusk. Curbside collection by Penn Waste (municipal contractor) on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Salisbury Township: Drop off at municipal building on Old Philadelphia Pike throughout the year, daily from dawn to dusk.

Strasburg: Drop off at Strasburg Borough Public Works Department, 109 S. Jackson St., from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Terre Hill: Drop off at the yard waste recycling facility, 426 Linden St., 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily throughout the year,

Upper Leacock Township: Drop off at maintenance building on Newport Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31, daily from dawn to dusk.

Warwick Township: Drop off at municipal building on Clay Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 24, daily from dawn to dusk.

West Donegal Township: Curbside collection by contractor on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for properties on the north side of Bainbridge Road and Monday, Jan. 9 on the south side of Bainbridge Road.

West Earl Township: Curbside collection on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for township residents in the West Earl Township trash/recycling program. Also, the West Earl compost facility on Locust Street is open 24/7 every day of the year with a valid compost card.

West Hempfield Township: Drop off at Fairview Park on Fairview Road, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31. Buy a $5 red tag for curbside collection. Tree must be shorter than six feet or cut into pieces.

West Lampeter Township: Curbside collection by the week of Jan. 9-13 on regular collection day.

For those living in municipalities not listed, please contact your municipal office for information.