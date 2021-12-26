A Christmas tree isn’t just festive.

After the holidays, it can become food.

British author Julia Georgallis turned to foraged evergreens to make tree-cured fish, spruce-infused gin and apple and fir jelly. Last year, she released the cookbook “How to Eat Your Christmas Tree.” (Georgallis cautions to not eat cypress and cedar trees.)

A tree can become mulch for next year’s garden or biochar, charcoal to improve soil.

For those who want to simply say goodbye to the tree, here’s when and where to send your tree off, courtesy of Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority. Remember to please remove tinsel and ornaments.

Adamstown: Drop off at Community Pool on North Reading Road from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Akron: Drop off at Roland Park on North Eleventh Street from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Christiana: Drop off at Lions Park on North Bridge Street from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Colerain Township: Drop off at Legion Memorial Park, Quarryville from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Columbia: Drop off at Columbia Fire Company at the corner of 10th and Manor streets or the Columbia Borough Yard Waste Center on Blue Lane on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Denver: Drop off at borough lot at corner of North 8th and Main streets from Dec. 28 to mid-January, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents with a borough lot access card can drop off daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drumore Township: Drop off at Legion Memorial Park, Quarryville from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Earl Township: Drop off at Maintenance Building, 125 E. Huyard Road from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

East Cocalico Township: Township residents can drop off behind the municipal building, 100 Hill Road, Denver. Follow signs. Do not place on the woody waste pile. Drop off in January, daily from dawn to dusk.

East Donegal Township: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 11 and 12 on regular collection day.

East Drumore Township: Drop off at Legion Memorial Park, Quarryville from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

East Hempfield Township: Curbside collection by contractor during the week of Jan. 10-Jan. 14 on regular collection day. Drop off at municipal building on Nissley Road until Jan. 31, dawn to dusk.

East Lampeter Township: Contact your hauler for Christmas tree pickup service.

East Petersburg: For haulers to remove trees curbside on regular pick-up days, register for a $5 tag at the borough office. Boy Scout Troop 33 also will remove trees curbside. Register for a tag (by donation) at the borough office. Scouts will take trees at East Petersburg Community Park parking lot, 6051 Pine St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8 (donations are requested).

Eden Township: Drop off at Legion Memorial Park at SECA Pool parking lot, Quarryville from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Did You Know? Last year, about 180 tons of trees were recycled in Lancaster County, according to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority.

Elizabeth Township: Drop off at municipal building on South View Drive from Dec. 26-Jan. 31, daily, dawn to dusk.

Elizabethtown: Curbside collection by contractor on scheduled yard waste collection days.

Ephrata: Curbside collection by contractor in the weeks of Jan. 3 and Jan. 17 on regular collection day.

Lancaster city: Curbside collection by contractor on regular trash collection day from Jan. 3-14.

Lancaster Township: Curbside collection by contractor Jan. 14. If you miss the free collection, buy red extra service tag for $4 and attach to tree. Also, township residents can drop off trees at the township yard waste facility from Dec. 28-Jan. 14, dawn to dusk, in the designated area only.

Lititz: Curbside collection by borough public works during the week of Jan. 10.

Little Britain Township: Drop off at the township park near the baseball field on Green Lane in Nottingham from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Manheim: Curbside collection by contractor on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Manheim Township: Township residents can drop off trees at Manheim Township Compost Facility on Oregon Pike at no charge through Jan. 31. There is a $3 charge for trees dropped off Feb. 1-March 31.

Manor Township: Drop off at Manor Township Community Park at corner of Charlestown and Millersville roads; Creswell Park, 3103 River Road; Washington Boro Park at corner of River Road and Route 999 and Greider Park, 306 Dickinson Ave. daily from Dec. 26-Jan. 21 from dawn to dusk.

Marietta: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 14.

Millersville: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 8.

Mountville: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 7.

Mount Joy: Curbside collection by contractor from Jan. 10-Jan. 12 on regular collection day.

Mount Joy Township: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 8.

New Holland: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 6.

Penn Township: Drop off at municipal building (at the orange fenced area), 97 N. Penryn Road, from Dec. 26-Feb. 6.

Pequea Township: Drop off at Silver Mine Park in the roped-off area marked with sign in the first parking lot at the Rte. 324 (Marticville Road) entrance from Dec. 26-Jan. 31, daily from dawn to dusk.

Free mulch Old Christmas trees are turned into mulch, which keeps weeds at bay while fertilizing plants. Ask your municipality if they share the mulch they make. For example, Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation usually turn about 1,000 trees into 15 tons of mulch. Starting Jan. 4, mulch is available for free at Lancaster County Central Park on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your own pitchfork, shovel, bags, buckets or trailer.

Providence Township: Drop off at municipal building on Mount Airy Road from Dec. 28-Jan. 31, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quarryville: Drop off at Legion Memorial Park at SECA Pool parking lot from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Rapho Township: Drop off at municipal building on North Colebrook Road from Dec. 26-Jan. 9 for no charge, daily from dawn to dusk. Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 15.

Salisbury Township: Drop off at municipal building on Old Philadelphia Pike throughout the year, daily from dawn to dusk.

Strasburg: Drop off at Strasburg Borough Public Works Department, 109 S. Jackson St., from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Terre Hill: Drop off at the yard waste recycling facility, 426 Linden St., throughout the year, daily, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Upper Leacock Township: Drop off at maintenance building on Newport Road from Dec. 26-Jan. 31, daily from dawn to dusk.

Warwick Township: Drop off at municipal building on Clay Road from Dec. 26-Jan. 24, daily from dawn to dusk.

West Donegal Township: Curbside collection by contractor on Jan. 11 for properties on the north side of Bainbridge Road and Jan. 12 on the south side of Bainbridge Road.

West Earl Township: Curbside collection on Saturday, Jan. 8, for township residents in the West Earl Township trash/recycling program. Also, the West Earl compost facility on Locust Street is open 24/7 every day of the year with a valid compost card.

West Hempfield Township: Drop off at Fairview Park on Fairview Road, from Dec. 26-Jan. 31. Buy a $5 red tag for curbside collection from Dec. 26-March 31. Tree must be shorter than six feet or cut into pieces.

West Lampeter Township: Curbside collection by the week of Jan. 3 on regular collection day.

For those living in municipalities not listed, please contact your municipal office for information.

Other options

If your municipality doesn’t recycle trees or you missed your town’s deadline, here are three options:

1. Lancaster County Central Park (717-299-8215, main entrance along Chesapeake Street) accepts trees from dawn to dusk daily, up to three per vehicle, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. The park requests $1 per tree to benefit the Dr. John Moss Native Tree Nursery in the park.

2. Martin Mulch Products (717-733-1602, 55 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata) accepts trees, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Single trees cost $3, and prices vary for larger deliveries.

3. Zeager Brothers, 4000 E. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown accepts trees (no charge), weekdays, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.