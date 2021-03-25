It takes a corpse plant years to bloom.

In botanical gardens, people fill in for the pollinators.

Last summer when Sprout bloomed at Longwood Gardens, staff cut a hole in the base of the huge plant. They applied pollen from other corpse plants with a paint brush and waited for fruit.

If Sprout’s pollination is a graduate course on plant propagation, there are plants that are intro level.

Our panel of plant experts throughout the Lancaster County region shared their favorite houseplants that are easy to propagate. All you need is soil and for some of these, you don’t even need that.

Pothos

In the tropics, pothos (epipremnum aureum) can climb 50-foot-tall trees and have leaves up to three feet long. Indoors, the plant grows smaller but is still a fast growing and forgiving houseplant.

It’s also easy to propagate. Stem cuttings will grow roots in either water or soil, says Kathy Trout, co-owner of Ken’s Gardens.

Snip a 1-inch to 1 1/2-inch piece of stem with a leaf and a node (the swollen area where leaves emerge from the stem) and place in a container with water or soil. Place the cuttings in direct sunlight. If you start yours in water, plant them in soil when you see roots form.

If you want a challenge, try compound layering with a pothos vine. Stretch a vine onto your growing medium and press a few sections into the soil. Wound the pieces of the stem in the soil by cutting or peeling off a small piece, where roots will eventually grow.

Inch plant

There is no quicker or easier plant to propagate than the inch plant, says Jody Davey, manager of conservatory habitats at Hershey Gardens. Cuttings placed in water or directly into soil will grow roots, sometimes even within days.

Inch plant is one of the common names for Tradescantia zebrina. Much of the plant world has moved away from another common name because of its connection to anti-Semitism. Many local garden centers use the botanical name. Other new common names are wandering dude and spiderwort.

Spider Plant

Holly List’s first apartment had a big window, so she saved her S&H green stamps and bought a spider plant and plant stand. That was 1976, and the plant has produced many “babies” and divisions since then.

List, who’s a master gardener, divides the plant when she notices it dries out quickly. That’s a sign it is pot-bound. She takes it outside, places it onto sheets of newspaper, divides and re-pots the plants.

The baby plantlets of Chlorophytum comosum can be cut from the plant and rooted in water or soil.

String of pearls

This succulent (senecio rowleyanus) has strings of leaves that look like little juicy pearls. Outdoors, this plant roots when it touches soil, forming a dense carpet of succulent beads.

“If you have it in a hanging basket and it’s trailing down, you can literally put a pot of soil underneath and they’ll root in very easy,” says Jen Hollenbaugh, greenhouse manager for Esbenshade’s Garden Centers’ Lititz store.

Another option is to cut a three- to four-inch section of stem, strip leaves from the bottom and place in potting mix.

Once the new plants are established, don’t overwater. String of pearls is native to arid areas and will rot with too much water.

Chinese money plant

Chinese money plant (Pilea peperomioides) is super-easy to propagate, says Lois Nolt, owner of Tillandsia& in Leola. Offsets (pups or babies) will emerge on the edge of the container. Cut cleanly from the mother plant and place in water and full sunlight. The tiny plant should have roots within a week or two. Pot in soil when roots are about 1-inch long.