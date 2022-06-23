This year, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm designed its maze with the beauty of America's National Parks in mind.

Cherry Crest's newest corn maze, "National Parks: Celebrating America's Beauty," features a bison surrounded by a tree, house, mountains and stars. The 5-acre maze opens to the public Friday, July 1.

The maze has more than 2.5 miles worth of paths, according to a press release from Cherry Crest. Visitors can choose from three difficulties: easy, intermediate or an ultimate challenge.

This is Cherry Crest's 27th annual corn maze. They advertise being the "home to America's longest running corn maze."

USAToday readers dubbed Cherry Crest's corn maze as the third best corn maze in the United States in the publication's 2021 10Best reader's poll. In 2020, USAToday readers deemed it the best corn maze in the country.

For more information, visit cherrycrestfarm.com.