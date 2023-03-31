Editor's Note In this occasional series, we ask experts who design or improve our living spaces about a favorite room in their own home and how it all came together.

Five years ago, David Lyall and Douglas Smith were happily living in a townhome in Lancaster city’s Old Town neighborhood. Lyall, owner of David Lyall Home and Design, a downtown furniture and interior design business, loved living in Old Town so much, in fact, that he swore he would never leave.

But all of that was about to change.

Smith, a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, had listed a home on Marietta Avenue in School Lane Hills — a sort of hybrid between a Greek revival and a colonial that had seen better days. One day, after a sale of the property had fallen through, Smith asked Lyall if he’d like to stop by the house with him.

“He had fallen in love with the house and was hoping I would feel the same way,” Lyall says.

As he walked through the door, Lyall recalls thinking, “Oh, my God, I could actually see myself living here.”

They bought the home a week later and began what Lyall jokingly refers to as five years of living in squalor.

Built in 1912 as a wedding present for newlyweds J. Stanley and Elizabeth Rose, the home had been lovingly cared for by its original owners until Elizabeth’s death in the late ’70s. A couple named Eckert then purchased the property, and it was known as the Rose-Eckert House when the Lancaster General Hospital auxiliary featured it as its Decorator’s Show House in 1981. Two dozen decorators combined their talents to make the nine-room home and its adjacent five-room carriage house a showcase of decorating ideas, according to newspaper archives.

However, the ensuing years were not so kind. More recent occupants, and a stint as a group home, left the house in disrepair and in need of some new love and care, Lyall says. Unfortunately, bringing the home back to life required far more than a few coats of paint and some good decorating skills. Those first five years were spent on necessities that had no aesthetic value, Lyall says, like replacing the roof and all of the old knob and tube electrical wiring.

“We spent beaucoup bucks and we’d stand back and say, ‘Nothing’s changed,’ ” he says.

That was until June 2022, when Lyall, Smith and their two senior rescue dogs, Ronald and Batdog, moved out for seven months while contractor Sheldon Smoker oversaw a whole-house renovation and Lyall, in particular, finally had the chance to put his design skills to work in his own home.

“I want to surround myself with things that I love … being personally comfortable in the skin of my home,” he says. “I like the fact that it has a relaxed, welcoming feel.”

His favorite room: The powder room

Lyall grew up in the family furniture business, which he purchased from his parents in 2005 and expanded to include the interior design services for which he is known today.

“I’ve always had it in my blood,” Lyall says. “I’ve always loved beautiful things.”

Lyall recalls the excitement he felt as a young boy of 9 or 10 whenever he would get invited to someone else’s home.

“It was less because of the people, but more to see how they lived,” he says.

Seeing how other people live, what they treasure and what they like most about their homes still brings him joy today.

If you visit Lyall’s newly renovated home, he might struggle to name his favorite room. He loves the welcoming living room, the dining room with its sunny windows, the expanded kitchen and the original, restored butler’s pantry.

But if you ask him to pin down his absolute favorite, the answer may be a bit of a surprise. It’s not a room where he or anyone else spends a lot of time. In fact, a visitor could walk through every floor of the house and not even know it exists.

It’s a tiny powder room hidden beneath the stairs in the foyer, its door blending in almost seamlessly with the wainscoting.

Creating a bathroom beneath the stairs was not Lyall’s idea. Although the space was originally a closet with an entry door from the hallway around the corner, a previous owner had it refitted for a small bath, albeit one with ugly tile and linoleum, Lyall says.

All that is gone now, replaced with warm, charcoal gray walls, a gilded mirror and a floating vanity with a vessel sink on a classic Carrara marble countertop — all bathed in the soft glow from two antique brass wall sconces.

“We tried to keep everything as authentic as we could in a modern way,” he says.

Despite a steeply sloped ceiling and a space no bigger than a tiny office cubicle, Lyall has created a hidden gem with as much character as any other room in the home, thanks to some eye-catching little surprises, like the arrangement of vintage alarm clocks behind the commode.

He’s not a collector of clocks, per se, but he’s picked them up over the years.

“I just sometimes see beauty in ordinary things,” he says.

He is, however, a collector of art, and a gallery wall in the powder room reflects some of his major interests including portraits and block prints created by transferring images carved in wood onto paper.

“I do a lot of human forms,” Lyall says. “For whatever reason, I find them interesting.”

He also says he gravitates toward pieces that are ever so slightly Asian, whether it’s faux bamboo and Chippendale in the dining room or the large buddha statue in the foyer that stands sentry outside the powder room. That piece, which Lyall purchased in North Carolina some 30 years ago, is several hundred years old, he’s been told.

“She’s the real deal,” he says.

Whether or not visitors feel the positive energy, Lyall delights in the fact that they can enjoy a little beauty in an unexpected place — even if it’s somewhere they won’t be lingering for long.

“I love a place where you walk in and you’re like, wow, there’s a lot to look at.”