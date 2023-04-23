If I had to classify my own packing style, I would call myself a packing maximalist.

I’m the kind of person who likes to travel with a pair of shoes for every occasion, a variety of my favorite outfits, backup clothing options for inclement weather, and a few comforts of home, like my robe and slippers. I’ve even begun scheming about how to travel with my very own miniature pillow, just in case the hotel pillow is too puffy for my neck.

For years, my packing eccentricities have served me well, but recent news of airline chaos and lost luggage has me wondering if it’s time to change my packing ways. With an upcoming trip to Beaufort, South Carolina, on the calendar, I decided to put my carry-on packing skills to the test.

Here are some helpful tips and tools that I used to downsize my bag and maximize space. Now, let’s get packing!

Versatile Clothing

We all know that clothing fills up the lion’s share of free real estate in our carry-on. With this in mind, it also presents us with an opportunity. By more carefully considering the clothing you pack, you can reduce the number of items that you are forced to bring, saving weight and room in your carry-on.

Instead of packing a new outfit for each day, think about items in your closet that you could restyle and re-wear multiple times without washing. For me, a versatile item in my closet is my pair of black jeans. I can easily dress them up or dress them down. For a casual look, I pair my black jeans with sandals, a grey cotton t-shirt, and a leather jacket. If I want to dress them up, a brightly colored silk blouse will transform the look.

Here are some other examples of versatile clothing:

• Sundresses – Casual dresses can easily be worn as beach coverups

• Pants/Shorts – Select a pair that you can dress up or dress down

• Sweaters/Jackets – Bring a style that will coordinate with multiple outfits

• Spandex/Sweatpants – Pack a pair that you can wear while lounging in your room or in public. You will probably want something comfy to wear on your flight home.

Shoes

Cutting back on the number of shoes in your bag is one of the best ways to create additional space for other essential items because, unlike clothing, shoes cannot be compressed. However, don’t feel like this real estate is necessarily wasted. If you’re packing sneakers or boots, cram some socks into them to free up space in your carry-on.

As you pack, do your best to eliminate unnecessary extras and pack shoes that are suitable for multiple activities. I would love to take my slippers and a pair of heels, but my black sandals will work just fine for lounging around the hotel room. Plus, they pair well with a variety of casual and dressy outfits that I have, which makes them a great option.

Ideally, you will take no more than two or three pairs of shoes, including the ones that you wear on the flight. Make sure to wear your bulkiest shoes to the airport, like hiking boots, to save space in your carry-on. When it comes to packing your shoes, you could use a cloth shoe bag, plastic bag, or even a plastic shower cap to keep any dirt from transferring from your shoes to your clothing.

Folding vs. Rolling

Now that you’ve narrowed down your clothing options to only the essentials, it’s time to think about how to pack all those items as efficiently as possible.

This leads us to the big question: Should you roll or should you fold?

I’ve always been a folder myself, but I’m open to learning any new tricks that might help me fit more in my carry-on. In this quest for knowledge, I consulted my colleague, Amy Rodriguez. What exactly makes Amy qualified to comment on such a topic? Here’s a little background for you: Last year, Amy planned a two-week vacation to Hawaii and took only a carry-on bag, and her husband Edgar did, too. Impressive, right?

So, back to my question for Amy: Should I roll or should I fold? According to Amy, a combination of both rolling and folding is critical if you want to get the most out of your space. In general, you should roll thinner clothing items, like t-shirts, sundresses, and yoga pants. Bulkier items, like sweatshirts, ski pants, and sweaters should be folded because those items will actually take up more space if they’re rolled.

Toiletries

TSA guidelines currently state that you can bring a quart-sized bag of liquids and each item must be 3.4 ounces or fewer. I wanted to make sure that I didn’t accidentally go over this limit, so I purchased a $4 plastic toiletry travel kit from the pharmacy to take the guesswork out of this process. The extra expense was definitely worth it and the bottles are reusable so I’ll have them for future trips.

If you’re having trouble condensing all your liquids into a quart-sized bag, leave out any items that you can purchase when you reach your destination. Of course, this all depends on where you’re going, but generally, items like toothpaste, sunscreen, and contact lens solution are widely available. If you’re willing to go without your usual shampoo and conditioner, you could use what’s provided to you at your hotel or purchase a small bottle when you arrive at your destination.

Hair Care Tools

Styling tools are another thing that can take up a lot of space in your carry-on because they tend to be bulky and they don’t compress. Leaving certain styling tools behind is understandably a deal-breaker. There’s no way that I’m going anywhere without my hair straightener, and I understand that some of your styling tools may be non-negotiable as well. Do your best to bring only your most necessary hair tools and keep in mind that most hotels provide hair dryers, which means you can leave yours at home. If they don’t, consider investing in a miniature travel hair dryer. I purchased one years ago, and it has been a lifesaver!

Packing Cubes

This past Christmas, I was given my very own set of compression packing cubes that have completely transformed my ability to travel light (thanks mom!). If you’ve never used packing cubes before, you might be wondering what the big deal is, so let me tell you. First, compression packing cubes help you gain so much more space than you would without the compression feature. When you’re packing a carry-on every inch of space matters! Second, they force you to organize, which makes packing and living out of a suitcase easier. Instead of sorting through your entire bag to find one shirt, you can simply locate your shirt bag and find what you need, without disrupting the organization of your other items. Third, packing cubes will protect your clothing from unexpected spills if you purchase a waterproof set.

Technology & Entertainment

When space is at a premium, leave your extra technology at home unless it’s absolutely necessary to bring along. In most cases, your phone will be able to do many of the tasks that you might otherwise use a laptop, kindle, or camera for. This should go without saying, but the same goes for books. Don’t bring along a bulky book if you can easily download a novel to read on your phone.

These are the strategies that I employed to cut back on extra baggage on my trip and I hope they work for you as well during your next adventure. Happy traveling!

TSA-Approved Airport Snacks

Let’s face it, airport food is usually gross and overpriced. Here are some TSA-approved snacks, other than peanuts and granola bars, that will make your next airport dining experience tastier, healthier, cheaper and more enjoyable overall.

• Cold Grain & Bean Salads – I just realized that I could bring this through TSA and it has been life-changing. Since you won’t be able to refrigerate your salad, avoid recipes that include dairy. Instead, opt for salads that have an olive oil and vinegar base.

• Deli Sandwich – You could eat an old pre-made turkey sandwich with sad tomatoes and wilted lettuce from the airport, or you could pack a delicious homemade sandwich! Bring along packets of mayo and mustard or find a couple once you reach your terminal.

• Sliced Vegetables & Hummus Pack – Make sure your hummus is no more than 3.4 ounces.

• Cold Asian Noodle Salad with Vegetables – This is a filling snack that tastes as good cold as it does warm.

• Bagel Sandwich with Egg & Cheese – Only bring this if you intend to eat it shortly after you arrive since you won’t have a way to refrigerate it.

• Pizza – Never eat bland airport pizza again! Bring a disposable Ziplock bag and grab a few slices from your favorite pizzeria on your way out of town. Again, you’ll want to eat this shortly after you arrive since you won’t have access to a refrigerator.

