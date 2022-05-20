There are so many businesses in Lancaster city that carry fair trade products, Chris Solt of the Fair Trade Federation says, that his organization is beginning a campaign to have the city declared a Fair Trade City.

“We have been doing some ground work but haven’t actually launched it yet,” Solt says. “It was delayed because of the pandemic.”

Media, in Delaware County, was the first Fair Trade City in the United States, Solt notes.

Becoming a Fair Trade City involves such steps as having the city council pass a resolution supporting fair trade and agreeing to consider buying fair trade products when they’re available, and if they meet quality standards and are comparably priced. Lancaster City Council passed such a resolution late last year, Solt notes.

It also involves identifying a list of retailers and organizations who sell or offer fair trade products, raising awareness of fair trade through education and events and building a leadership team, according to the Fair Trade Lancaster campaign website.

“In the process of that, we have identified a lot of retailers” who sell fair trade products, Solt says. “In Lancaster city, there are a bunch of them. I’d say half of the boutique retailers in Lancaster city carry (products from) Fair Trade Federation members.

“It’s a good fit for Lancaster, because Lancaster is a certified Welcoming City, as well, to refugees and immigrants,” Solt adds.

For more information on the campaign, visit the Fair Trade Lancaster website at lanc.news/FairTradeLancaster.