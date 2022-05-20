Bunyaad Marketplace in Lititz sells artwork by artisans who are located throughout the world and are paid a fair trade for their work on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Whimsical pet caves rest on a staircase at Bunyaad.
Bunyaad Marketplace in Lititz, sells artwork by artisans who are located throughout the world and are paid a fair trade for their work on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The rugs are made in Lahore, Pakistan, where Bunyaad was started by a Pakistani Baptist pastor in the late 60's.
Bunyaad Marketplace in Lititz sells artwork by artisans who are located throughout the world and are paid a fair trade for their work on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Fiesta floral pillows made by Guatemalan artisans sit on a shelf in Banyaad.
Inside a storefront on Lititz’s Main Street, there’s an explosion of colors and patterns, textiles and materials that seems to draw the eye everywhere at once.
Wooden mobiles shaped like puffins and toucans hang from the ceiling. Multicolored cloth flowers bloom in vases. Bird and butterfly houses line a wall above a row of felt cat beds shaped like owls and fish.
Colorful pillows line the shelves — seemingly no two alike — in a cozy spot to look down on whimsical, colorful bowls, baskets, planters and ornaments in felt, glass, wood and stone.
And then there are the rugs: stacks and rolls of of carpets from Pakistan in too many patterns and natural-dyed colors to count.
Suzette Wenger
It’s business as usual at Bunyaad Marketplace, where all of these items and hundreds more —many of which are designed to decorate your home or use in your garden — are handmade by artisans at various points across the globe. Those makers are receiving a fair wage that will let them raise and educate their families and continue artistic traditions that have been passed down through generations.
Jenni Leister and her husband Yousaf Chaman are passionate about ensuring a living wage and stable life for these artisans around the world, including those in Pakistan who create the colorful and intricate hand-knotted rugs that are the foundation of their business.
Their fair trade store, which for nearly four decades shared space with the now-shuttered Ten Thousand Villages store and cafe in Ephrata, opened anew in Lititz in December 2020 and has been selling its fair trade rugs, mugs, kitchen wares, planters, wall decorations, bird houses and many other fair-trade decor, clothing, candy and beverage items.
“We are absolutely tickled to be here in Lititz,” Leister said. “It is an amazing, supportive community.”
Rug makers
Chaman’s father, Chaman Masih, started an artisan group of his fellow rug-makers in Pakistan in the 1960s.
“It started with about 10 families, and families that had great skill but did not have an outlet that was paying them fairly for their rugs,” Leister says. Through Masih’s connections in the Baptist church, he learned about the fair-trade company Ten Thousand Villages and began visiting Lancaster County regularly to do marketing for the rugs.
In 1994, Chaman, who had helped make the rugs when he was younger, moved to Lancaster County from Pakistan to continue his father’s work. Leister was working at Ten Thousand Villages while a graduate student at West Chester University.
“We met at Ten Thousand Villages and were friends for quite a long time,” Leister says of herself and Chaman. “And then in 2003 we realized we were more than just friends, and you can say we tied the knot.”
Village artisans
Filling half the landscape of the Lititz store are tall piles of rugs stacked on top of each other — carpets in a rainbow of colorful patterns and a variety of sizes — with more hanging along the walls. The piles are so high that there are tunnels underneath that kids can scoot through with headlamps to light their way, Leister said.
The store sells many kinds of hand-knotted rugs, made from wool that’s hand spun and hand colored with natural dyes from saffron to orange and indigo to marigold. They range in price from $150 to $15,000, Chaman says.
The store sells Persian rugs with their intricate floral patterns, kilim rugs that are flat-woven and reversible, bokhara rugs with repeating geometric designs, and colorful tapestries.
Many of the rugs take an entire year to make, Chaman notes.
The store even carries drink coasters — called “mug rugs” — in similar carpet patterns.
Because of how the rugs are hand-made, they are durable and are easy to clean, Chaman said. Shoppers don’t need to worry about having their kids around the carpets, Leister added.
Bunyaad works directly with the artisans in the villages in Pakistan, providing them with looms, tools and the wool, and then selling their products both in the retail store and wholesale through trunk shows at fair-trade stores around the U.S. and Canada, Leister explains.
“We work with over 40 different fair-trade stores across the U.S. and Canada, with the majority being Ten Thousand Villages stores,” Leister says, “where, unlike the other products where you can buy a case of chocolate or you can buy a set of jewelry, it’s hard for stores that want to be involved with carpets to purchase a product line. So, in essence, we do trunk shows across the U.S. and Canada.”
On a random visit to Bunyaad, you might start imagining how one of dozens of products might look in your house, on your walls or in your yard.
There are glass night lights made by artisans in Ecuador, featuring images of sloths, clown fish and trains. Pastel butterfly houses made in the the Philippines stand next to round bird houses fashioned from recycled food wrappers in Bangladesh.
Small sculptures that are abstract human figures, made of Kisii stone from Kenya, are shelved near large metal wall art of trees and flowers, made from recycled oil drums.
And the Noah’s Ark collective in India makes pizza cutters that look like little bicycles, using the cutting discs as tires; they’re both decorative and practical.
Through other certified fair-trade companies, Leister and Chaman also stock their store with fair-trade coffee and tea; chocolate made by a Syrian refugee family in Nova Scotia, Canada; hand-decorated mugs from artists in Guatemala; jewelry from Bangladesh; felted wool pet toys from Nepal; ornaments from Kyrgyzstan; hand-quilled greeting cards from Vietnam; and cloth flowers made from recycled saris in India.
Since the pandemic began, Leister says, Bunyaad has been also been working to build community by offering once-a-month Zoom cooking classes — focusing on international cuisine from Pakistani to Brazilian to Central Asian.