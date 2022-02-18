The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show introduced a fully autonomous tractor from John Deere, another way for robots to help on the farm.

On a much smaller scale were plenty of smart products for home gardeners.

From indoor automated greenhouses to a bird feeder 2.0, here are a few innovations for your garden, plus a few for indoors.

Grow produce and flowers indoors with these smart gardens.

Tiiun, from LG, is an indoor garden appliance that looks like a mini fridge bursting with plants.

While many indoor gardens are open, this one’s enclosed to control temperature and keep insects out. There’s a transparent door to watch up to 72 plants grow over two shelves.

The appliance controls things like light and water. Gardeners will get a notification on an app when it’s time to lend a hand and refill the water tank.

For now, Tiiun only is for sale in Korea for the equivalent of $1,260.

There’s also a smaller version in development, the Tiiun Mini. The mini is freestanding and open (shaped like a vintage toolbox) with space for one 6-plant seed kit.

Both were named 2022 Innovation Award products at CES.

Multo from Prêt à Pousser is an indoor vegetable garden with space for 72 plants in two tiers. It has lights and enough water to support plants for two weeks (so no need to ask someone to water when you go on vacation).

The garden uses tidal hydroponics technology, which the company says boosts yields up to 200%. It hits the market spring 2022 with no set price.

And the Living Farming Tree from Hexagro is a modular indoor garden that can be modified to fit a space. The small kit grows up to 24 plants and the large kit has space for 78 plants.

This is another automated garden with notifications sent to an app when plants are ready to harvest.

The system is only available for corporate clients but you can sign-up for the public launch at hexagro.io.

Bird Buddy

Spy on your feathered friends with a smart bird feeder. Bird Buddy holds birdseed and a camera capable of snapping photos, capturing videos and recording audio.

The feeder sends photos to an app, which will identify your bird visitors. You can get notifications to stream your bird cam live.

Is this something people really want? Perhaps. Bird Buddy is 21,000% over its crowd-funding goal.

The bird feeder is $235 and ships in May. A feeder with a solar roof is $319 and ships in September.

TIKI BiteFighter LED Lights

Light the night and keep bugs away with a new set of string lights. BiteFighter, from TIKI, is a 36-foot string of LED lights with three refillable mosquito repellent pods.

When the pods are turned on, it takes 15 minutes for them to cover up to 330 feet with bug prevention. TIKI says the mosquito-repellent pods last for a season.

Unlike many products at CES, these already are on the market. They’re $159 per strand, sold online and at Lowe’s. Note: Reviews are mixed on whether they work but more customers say they kept mosquitoes away.

OtO Lawn

Make your sprinkler smart with this new automatic device that waters and applies lawn treatments.

OtO Lawn will water custom-shaped areas (within a 30-foot radius) to avoid watering sidewalks, lawn furniture or pets.

The sprinkler looks at weather (like temperature and humidity) and adjusts the amount of water. There are options to add mosquito and tick spray and fertilizer. OtO Lawn won Best of Innovation in the Smart Home category at CES.

One caveat: the sprinkler is solar-powered so you’ll need to place it in a spot that gets at least three hours a day.

A single device is $399 online.

Soltria

This solar “tree” is covered with tiny 3D solar cells.

Soltria’s solar beads can receive sunlight in multiple directions, which means it generates 100 times more power than a flat solar panel.

The tree produces 60 watts per hour. Outside, it could power a fountain pump or a fan. Indoors, this could be an artificial plant that charges your devices.

No word yet on cost or availability from this SOFTPV product.

Among the dozens of smart home products launched at CES, here are three that won best of innovation awards.

POLYGON

This is not your grandparents’ radiator.

POLYGON, a wall-mounted radiator from IRSAP and Desall, looks like art but is a heater that also monitors air quality and CO2 levels. Connect your system to an app to monitor and control remotely or with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa.

The radiator also has an internal LED light. The horizontal version has a shelf for storage.

RainStick Shower

Saving water in the shower doesn’t have to involve a low-flow shower head that trickles.

The RainStick Shower captures water, cleans and circulates it back into the shower head. It saves 80 percent less water and energy with twice the flow of low-flow options.

However, this product only works in a tiled shower stall, not showers with tub inserts or floor plates.

The shower is $3,495 and is expected to ship in the middle of 2022.

Timberline Solar Energy Shingle

Instead of a solar panels or tiles installed on top of a roof, Timberline Solar Energy Shingles are nailable shingles that produce solar energy.

The installation for this product from GAF Energy is as easy as standard shingles and they blend into a traditional roof.