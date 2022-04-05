Spring is here!

Where can you find spring flowers?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of April 5.

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

Wildflowers are starting to bloom at Lancaster Conservancy's riverlands preserves, including Kelly's Run Nature Preserve, Clark Nature Preserve, Climbers Run Nature Center, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve and Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve, says Keith Williams, community engagement coordinator with the conservancy. Last week's frigid temperatures slowed growth a bit but didn't harm plants. Dutchman's breeches are in full bloom. Squirrel corn is starting to bloom and also emerging (but not blooming yet) are trillium , trout lilies, orchids and May apples .

are in full bloom. is starting to bloom and also emerging (but not blooming yet) are , and . Windolph Landing Nature Preserve in Lancaster has lots of Virginia bluebells just starting to bloom, Williams says. (Note: most of the bluebells spotted in late March were along the hillside.)

just starting to bloom, Williams says. (Note: most of the bluebells spotted in late March were along the hillside.) Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry is expected in mid-April but that could change depending on the weather, Williams says. To avoid crowds, visit on a weekday, early in the morning or in the evening. People and pets should stay on trails to avoid damaging plants, Williams added.

And while the flowers are beautiful, look for the wildlife they support, including bees, comma butterflies and question mark butterflies.

Lancaster County Central Park (updated April 1)

In bloom on the Wildflower Trail are Dutchman's breeches and bloodroot .

and . In bloom near the Shuts Environmental Library (3 Nature’s Way, Lancaster) are Siberian squill , daffodils and forsythia .

, and . Near Indian Rock, wildflowers have yet to bloom.

Hershey Gardens (updated April 1)

Lenten rose (hellebore orientalis)

Japanese pieris (Japanese andromeda)

Crocus

Glory of the snow (Chionodoxa forbesii)

Daffodil

Katsura tree

Hyacinth

Daffodils

Snowdrops

Crocus

Forsythia

Next up: Flowering quince

Longwood Gardens (updated April 5)

Weeping Higan cherry (prunus subhirtella 'Pendula')

Trumpet daffodil (Narcissus ′Topolino′)

Rue anemone (Thalictrum thalictroides)

Winter hazel (Corylopsis ′Winterthur′)

Siberian Squill (scilla siberica)

Glory of the snow (Chionodoxa forbesii)

Sharp-lobe Hepatica (Hepatica acutiloba)

Geophytes

Fumewort (Corydalis solida ′Purple Bird′)

Skunk cabbage (Lysichiton camtschatcensis)

(Inside the conservatory) blue poppies (Meconopsis ‘Lingholm’)