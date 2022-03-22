Spring is here!

Where can you find spring flowers?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of March 21.

Daffodils

Snowdrops

Crocus

Forsythia

Next up: Flowering quince

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

Wildflowers are starting to bloom at Lancaster Conservancy's riverlands preserves, including Kelly's Run Nature Preserve, Clark Nature Preserve, Climbers Run Nature Center, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve and Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve, says Keith Williams, community engagement coordinator with the conservancy. The blooms started with bloodroot , which should fade in about a week. Dutchman's breeches and cutleaf toothwort are starting to bloom.

, which should fade in about a week. and are starting to bloom. Windolph Landing Nature Preserve in Lancaster has lots of Virginia bluebells just starting to bloom, Williams says.

just starting to bloom, Williams says. Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry is expected in mid-April but that could change depending on the weather, Williams says. To avoid crowds, visit on a weekday, early in the morning or in the evening. People and pets should stay on trails to avoid damaging plants, Williams added.

And while the flowers are beautiful, look for the wildlife they support, including bees, comma butterflies and question mark butterflies.

In bloom near the Shuts Environmental Library (3 Nature’s Way, Lancaster) are Siberian squill , daffodils and forsythia .

, and . Near Indian Rock, wildflowers have yet to bloom.

Lenten rose (hellebore orientalis)

Cornelian Cherry Dogwood (Cornus mas)

Star Magnolia (Magnolia stellata)

Okame cherry tree (Prunus 'Okame')

Skunk cabbage (Symplocarpus foetidus)

Cyclamen (cyclamen coum)

Amur Adonis (adonis amurensis ‘Fukujukai’)

Tommasini’s crocus (crocus tommasinianus)

Lenten rose (helleborus orientalis)

Tubergen squill (scilla mischtschenkoana)

Bodnant viburnum (viburnum x bodnantense ‘Dawn’)

Crocus (crocus chrysanthus ‘Blue Pearl’)

Daffodil (Narcissu ‘Tete-a-tete’)