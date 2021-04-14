Spring has sprung.

Where can you find flowers in the region?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up in the coming weeks at public gardens, as of April 14.

The recent rain and cooler temperatures has helped slow the progression of flowers in the park, says naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel.

Along the wildflower walk, spring beauties, violets and Dutchman’s breeches are in bloom along with plants like bedstraw, chickweed and lesser celandine, which some consider weeds. Trilliums are starting to bloom and bloodroot has gone to seed.

In another area of the park near Indian Rock, shade and wet conditions mean the plants are a few steps behind. Here, near the intersection of Rockford and Williamson road, bloodroot and cut leaf toothwort are blooming. Trout lilies will open soon.

The leaves of spicebush shrubs are emerging, giving the woods a green haze.

Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve started the weekend of April 10 and the bluebells and trillium are still blooming, says Keith Williams, community engagement coordinator with Lancaster Conservancy.

The site has a new, larger parking area, which can be found off of Shenks Ferry Road, despite directions from some apps.

At the preserve:

Virginia bluebells and trilliums are at their peak.

Trout lilies, blue cohosh and saxifrage are blooming

Dutchman’s breeches, spring beauties and squirrel corn are starting to fade.

Next to flower are Solomon's seal, putty root orchid, mayapple.

All of the conservancy’s preserves have some flowers, Williams says, including:

Windolph Landing Park in Lancaster has a dazzling array of Virginia bluebells.

Ferncliff Nature Preserve in Drumore has an abundance of trout lilies.

Remember to stay on trails to avoid damaging plants, Williams added. That's a tip for dogs as well as humans.

Crab apple

Pawpaw

Serviceberry

Bleeding heart

Dwarf bearded iris

Siberian squill

Virginia bluebells

Yoshino cherry

Winter hazel

Summer snowflake

Glory of the snow

Siberian squill

Saucer magnolia

Korean rhododendron

Grape hyacinth

Hoop petticoat daffodil

Rue anemone

Virginia bluebells

Bloodroot

Early tulips

Double weeping Higan cherry

Virginia spring beauty

Chinese corydalis

Japanese camellia

Forsythia

Daffodils

Dogwood trees

Magnolia trees

Redbud trees

Bleeding hearts

Spanish bluebells

Virginia bluebells

Quince

