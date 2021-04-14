Spring has sprung.
Where can you find flowers in the region?
Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up in the coming weeks at public gardens, as of April 14.
Lancaster County Central Park
- The recent rain and cooler temperatures has helped slow the progression of flowers in the park, says naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel.
- Along the wildflower walk, spring beauties, violets and Dutchman’s breeches are in bloom along with plants like bedstraw, chickweed and lesser celandine, which some consider weeds. Trilliums are starting to bloom and bloodroot has gone to seed.
In another area of the park near Indian Rock, shade and wet conditions mean the plants are a few steps behind. Here, near the intersection of Rockford and Williamson road, bloodroot and cut leaf toothwort are blooming. Trout lilies will open soon.
- The leaves of spicebush shrubs are emerging, giving the woods a green haze.
Lancaster Conservancy preserves
Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve started the weekend of April 10 and the bluebells and trillium are still blooming, says Keith Williams, community engagement coordinator with Lancaster Conservancy.
The site has a new, larger parking area, which can be found off of Shenks Ferry Road, despite directions from some apps.
At the preserve:
- Virginia bluebells and trilliums are at their peak.
- Trout lilies, blue cohosh and saxifrage are blooming
- Dutchman’s breeches, spring beauties and squirrel corn are starting to fade.
- Next to flower are Solomon's seal, putty root orchid, mayapple.
All of the conservancy’s preserves have some flowers, Williams says, including:
- Windolph Landing Park in Lancaster has a dazzling array of Virginia bluebells.
- Ferncliff Nature Preserve in Drumore has an abundance of trout lilies.
Remember to stay on trails to avoid damaging plants, Williams added. That's a tip for dogs as well as humans.
Hershey Gardens
- Crab apple
- Pawpaw
- Serviceberry
- Bleeding heart
- Dwarf bearded iris
- Siberian squill
- Virginia bluebells
Longwood Gardens
- Yoshino cherry
- Winter hazel
- Summer snowflake
- Glory of the snow
- Siberian squill
- Saucer magnolia
- Korean rhododendron
- Grape hyacinth
- Hoop petticoat daffodil
- Rue anemone
- Virginia bluebells
- Bloodroot
- Early tulips
- Double weeping Higan cherry
- Virginia spring beauty
- Chinese corydalis
- Japanese camellia
Tanger Arboretum, Lancaster (at LancasterHistory's Wheatland)
- Forsythia
- Daffodils
- Dogwood trees
- Magnolia trees
- Redbud trees
- Bleeding hearts
- Spanish bluebells
- Virginia bluebells
- Quince
