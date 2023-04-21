Black-eyed Susan is the fitting name for flowers with bright yellow petals around a dark center eye. The name is applied to two very different plants.

Thunbergia alata is a vining, heat-loving annual that is native to the tropical areas of East Africa. More commonly, flowers known as the black-eyed Susan are Rudbeckia spp, a North American native plant that has been cultivated for home gardens

Benefits of black-eyed Susans

Since they are derived from North American native wildflowers, cultivated varieties of Rudbeckia bring a wealth of ecological benefits to the garden.

The halo of yellow petals provides both a target and landing pad for pollinators. The center “eye” is actually hundreds of individual small flowers that hold nectar for bees, small wasps, butterflies and moths. Several species of birds will feast on the seeds of the flower heads.

In addition, black-eyed Susans will provide a bright spot in your garden from mid- to late summer. They make excellent cut flowers, and cutting them for bouquets, along with deadheading, will encourage more blossoms.

Growing requirements

Most of the Rudbeckia varieties available in Pennsylvania are perennials. They also self-seed, so choose a spot in the garden where you will enjoy this plant long term.

They prefer full sun and will adapt to most soil types. Once established, they are heat and drought tolerant, blooming from July into October.

Common problems

Having originated as North American wildflowers that thrive in disturbed landscape areas, Rudbeckia have few serious problems. Their coarse, hairy foliage makes them deer resistant. Protect newly planted Rudbeckia from rabbits, however.

Rudbeckia are affected by the fungal disease Septoria leaf spot. Thinning plants and avoiding overhead watering may help alleviate the unsightly symptoms of this disease.

Popular varieties

— Rudbeckia “American Gold Rush” was chosen as the Perennial Plant Association’s Plant of the Year for 2023. It has the classic black-eyed Susan flower, and the entire plant is attractively dome shaped. Most notable is the ability of “American Gold Rush” to resist Septoria leaf spot.

— Rudbeckia “Goldsturm” is a former choice for Plant of the Year by the association. “Goldstrum” is another classic black-eyed Susan. However, “Goldstrum” is particularly prone to angular leaf spot, a bacterial disease that, combined with Septoria leaf spot, may leave the foliage looking unsightly by the end of the growing season.

— Rudbeckia laciniata “Autumn Sun” resembles its wild ancestors and is very attractive to monarch butterflies. It is sometimes called cutleaf coneflower, and its yellow petals bend downward from a greenish eye that darkens with time. Plan to place “Autumn Sun” in the back of a border, since it can reach 6 feet.

Black-eyed Susan is just one of the many beautiful and beneficial plants to be offered at the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County Plant Sale.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

The sale features flowers, vegetables and herbs chosen especially for Lancaster County gardens. Come early for the best selection.

For more information, visit lanc.news/MGPlantSale23.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.