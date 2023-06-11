There are many reasons that people tour the Parade of Homes each year. Some want to get a peek at the latest trends in home design and decor. Some want to scope out the work of a particular builder or get some inspiration for their own remodeling project or new home construction. And still, others simply want to see some spectacular homes, even if they may be financially out of reach.

Whatever the reason, the Parade often leaves visitors dreaming about how they might improve their own living spaces.

This year, a new promotion by the Building Industry Association of Lancaster County is offering the chance to make some of those dreams a reality. The first-ever BIA Renovation Raffle will award the winning ticket holder $75,000 toward a renovation project or the purchase of a newly constructed home completed by a BIA member.

The BIA launched the raffle earlier this year and will continue to sell tickets throughout the Parade, from June 17 to 25, and right up until the drawing date at noon Friday, June 30, says Karen Watkins, BIA executive director.

“We think it’s a fun way to promote our members,” she says. “We just really want it to be successful.”

Tickets are $150 apiece. The BIA must sell at least 1,000 tickets to award the prize, Watkins says. Winners also have the option of taking a $35,000 cash prize instead of the renovation project or money toward a new home construction purchase. Should the BIA not meet its 1,000-ticket sales goal, the winner will receive a cash prize equivalent to 50% of the net proceeds, up to a maximum of $35,000.

Either way, Watkins says, “It’s a huge chunk of money.”

Winners who choose the renovation project can put the money toward one large renovation or several smaller remodeling projects.

If you’ve recently completed a major renovation or started construction on a new home with a BIA-member company, you can still cash in as long as the project was started or completed in 2023.

“If you had a remodeling project done in this year and you won this, we’ll give it back to you,” Watkins says.

Some builders, like Alden Homes, are purchasing tickets and gifting them to buyers who sign a contract, giving them the opportunity to shave up to $75,000 off the cost of their new home.

But the winning ticket holder isn’t the only one who benefits from the raffle.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the nonprofit BIA and its workforce development initiatives.

“We are always eager to connect our BIA members to the most capable students who are moving into a trade profession,” Watkins says.

One of the biggest efforts the raffle will support is BIA Building Futures: Construction Career Day. First held last year, the event connects hundreds of students with BIA member companies to learn about careers in the residential construction industry.

This year’s Construction Career Day will take place Oct. 12 at the Wyndham Lancaster Convention Center. Visitors can expect booths where they can meet company representatives and human resources personnel; panel discussions on everything from education in the trades to women in business; giveaways; and demonstrations by BIA-member companies in areas such as window installation, exterior hardscaping, flooring and house wrapping, says Pauline Wilton, BIA director of member services.

There will also be hands-on activities, including prefab picnic tables, birdhouses, owl nesting boxes and benches.

“We will have member volunteers help kids put them together from start to finish,” Wilton says. “They will be donated back into the community.”

One recipient already lined up is Raven Ridge Wildlife Refuge, which will receive bird perches, nesting boxes and a bench, Wilton says.

Construction Career Day is free and open to the public. Wilton says all ages can benefit from the event, whether they are exploring their very first career or looking into a career change.

One day, those career explorers might even showcase their work on the Parade of Homes tour.

For complete details about the BIA Renovation Raffle, visit lancasterbuilders.org/homeowners/bia-renovation-raffle-2. Per Pennsylvania law, tickets must be purchased with cash or check. The website includes a list of locations where you can buy tickets as well as a downloadable ticket request form. Tickets will also be available at some stops on the Parade of Homes tour.