Many gardeners have traded in expanses of lawn for a more varied plant palate. Yet lawns still have value as a space for foot traffic and outdoor activities; plus, they provide a visual contrast to landscape beds — a place for your eyes to rest.

If your lawn is exhibiting a bare spot or two, early fall is a great time to patch that area. Most Pennsylvania turf grasses grow best in cool weather, and natural moisture is most likely to occur in fall.

In order to give the grass enough time to start growing before frost, plant seed by Oct. 10 in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Determining the cause

Before spending time and money on restoring a bare spot in the lawn, it is best to determine whether the cause needs to be addressed. Pull back dead grass to see if grubs could be the culprit. If you find grubs, your entire lawn should be treated. Also consider whether constant foot traffic is creating a bare spot. If this is the case, you might consider installing pavers instead of reseeding.

Choosing the right materials

Shop around for good-quality seed. Look for perennial ryegrass or a blend that contains perennial ryegrass, since it germinates quickly. Even if your lawn is mostly Kentucky bluegrass, perennial rye looks similar enough to blend in. Improve the soil in the bare area by adding topsoil mixed with some compost. You do not need to purchase seed that looks like it is embedded in dryer lint. What you really need is good seed-to-soil contact, which you can achieve by following the steps below.

Patching procedures

— Remove any dead grass or weeds from the area and loosen the soil to a few inches.

— Work in new topsoil and compost.

— Sow the seed thickly, but not so it piles up. Work it into the soil with a rake or hand cultivator. Another alternative is to mix the seed ahead of time with the soil/compost mixture. The ratio should be 3 parts soil to 1 part seed.

— Lightly water and keep moist. You may cover the area with straw to hold moisture and hide the seeds from birds.

Growing grass

Continue to keep the seed moist. Plan on watering once a day or even twice a day if warranted by dry weather conditions. You can water less frequently when the seed begins to germinate — this will help develop deep roots.

Once the newly planted grass is taller than the adjacent lawn you can begin to mow it. You do not need to remove the straw covering — it will naturally decompose. Newly planted grass does not need to be fertilized. You may wait until your regularly scheduled lawn fertilization, whether in late fall or next spring.

For a complete guide to lawn care, check out Penn State’s publication “Lawn Management Through the Seasons” at lanc.news/PSULawnSeasons.

For specific lawn and garden questions, contact the Master Gardeners of Lancaster County at LancasterMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.