Kimberly Reddinger Weit’s backyard chickens keep her well-stocked with eggs.

Mary, Brooklyn, Fraya and their sisters are also entertainment. They peck out tunes on a xylophone and ride a swing.

In winter, they get hot oatmeal. In summer, they get frozen corn and dips in a cool pool.

They’re easier than cats and dogs, Reddinger Weit says, and the right type of chicken will be sweet and snuggly.

She’s raised chickens at her Millersville home for nine years, joining 13% of households with chickens, according to the latest American Pet Producers Association survey. And that was before the pandemic launched a new interest in gardening and made us rethink where we get our food. Last year, Tractor Supply Co. alone sold 11 million chicks, half to first-time chicken “farmers,” CEO Hal Lawton said in an earnings call.

Chickens can be great pets. Before you bring home a dozen of your own, it’s worth taking time to learn more, including whether you can have them in your neighborhood.

Reddinger Weit shared tips for people new to raising chickens along with Emily Shoop, poultry extension educator with Penn State Extension; Maureen Breen, president of Philadelphia Backyard Chickens; and Chet Beiler, owner and CEO of OverEZ Chicken Coop, Gap.

Do’s

🐔 Check with your local zoning officer to see if you can legally have poultry on your property. For example, in Lancaster city, you cannot keep chickens. In Warwick Township, you can (but no more than four and no roosters). In Manheim Township, you can keep up to 12, but only with permission from the board of commissioners.

📖 Do your homework before getting chickens. Read about raising chickens. Join online groups like Philadelphia Backyard Chickens, a Facebook group.

🍅 Realize you are taking in a live animal that may live for a decade. While many think of chickens as part of a garden, they are not tomato plants, Shoop says. They require year-round care.

👩‍💻 Take a class from a backyard chicken keeper to ask questions and clarify what you’ve read. Penn State Extension has a self-paced online course for first-time poultry owners and seasoned flock owners. Raising Poultry in Your Backyard is a 10-hour course and costs $69.99.

🐣 Research species and breeds of poultry, their needs and special accommodations. Buff Orpingtons are a good breed for new chicken-raisers, Reddinger Weit says, because they are sweet and snuggly. “They will follow you around like a puppy,” she says. Check to make sure the breed does well in Lancaster County’s cold winters and hot summers, such as Plymouth Rock.

💧 Provide the right food and enough water for your chickens. “You do not have to buy the most expensive feed to keep your birds happy and healthy,” Shoop writes in an email. “But you do need to feed them more than meal worms and scratch grain.” Make sure the flock always has clean, cool and fresh water.

🤒 Be on high alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses, which have been found in commercial and backyard flocks in multiple states but not in Pennsylvania. Learn more about the viruses and how to prevent disease online.

💬 Connect with backyard chicken keepers near you. When new issues come up, you can share resources.

Don’ts

🐤 Don’t buy too many chicks. They are cute and it is tempting to bring many home, Breen says. However, each chick grows up to be a hen and lays an egg a day. How many eggs do you want?

🐓 Don’t bring home roosters. They can disturb your neighbors and they won’t lay eggs. Some municipalities don’t allow them, too.

🏖️ Don’t forget to ask for help to care for chickens when you go on vacation.

🏠 Don’t make your birds fully free-range. Fence in an area to keep chickens safe from predators and diseases.

🏰 Don’t think small with your first chicken coop. While you may start with a few chickens, every spring, you or your children will want a few more, Beiler says. He suggests a coop capable of holding 10-15 birds.

🍗 If you are raising chickens as a business, don’t expect to turn a profit immediately. With rising feed, equipment and housing costs, this is not a cash cow, Shoop says. It can quickly become a money pit. Penn State Extension has another self-paced online course, Raising Small Flock Poultry ($99.99) about raising flocks of 100 to 3,000 birds. Also, check zoning rules, which often limit chickens to noncommercial flocks.

