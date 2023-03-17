St. Patrick’s Day is upon us! Common wisdom as well as old Farmers’ Almanacs hold that this is the right time to plant peas. True? Let’s look at some time-honored planting guidelines and other conventional wisdom that inform modern gardening practices.

Planting on St. Patrick’s and St. Gertrude’s days

Here in Lancaster County, planting peas on St. Patrick’s Day is usually a sound practice. Though the cold may still seem cruel in late March, peas and other cool-season crops, such as lettuce, spinach and radishes, will germinate as long as the soil is above 40 F. These vegetables grow best at temperatures from 55 to 65 F. In fact, peas will stop setting blossoms (which turn into edible peas) when the temperature is above 85 F, so plan to plant peas about 50 to 70 days before the hot summer temperatures arrive in June.

Did you know that March 17 is also St. Gertrude’s Day? Pennsylvania German garden lore held that this saint’s day was the right time to plant cabbage seed in a hot bed outdoors, otherwise they would become bug infested. Though few of us maintain hot beds — a bed placed under a window frame and warmed by a layer of fresh manure — mid-March is an excellent time to get a head start on cabbage by planting the seeds under lights indoors.

Fruit tree blossoms and garden cleanup

To benefit native bees, when should you schedule spring garden cleanup? Plum and apple tree blossoms may provide a better guide to garden cleanup than the calendar. According to the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, gardeners should wait until plum, apricot and cherry trees have stopped blooming, since the emergence of many overwintering bees coincide with these early blossoms. It is even better to wait until apple trees have stopped blooming, because different native bees emerge and are sustained by these later blossoms.

The ice men and May frost

Another group of saints once dictated planting time for warm-weather crops. In Europe, the saints’ days of the three ice men, Mamertus, Pancratius and Servatius, fell on May 11, 12 and 13. I have heard fellow Lancaster County gardeners say that one should not plant before the three ice men’s dates pass. Today we more commonly cite Mother’s Day as go-time for planting. But in the earliest days of Pennsylvania, the ice men’s dates were clearly stated in the farmers’ almanacs, and one was wise not to plant before that threshold.

It’s easy to be fooled by warm air temperatures in May or even April, but today’s research confirms that early Pennsylvania residents were correct: it is not be unusual to have frost in Lancaster County in early May. Though cool-season vegetables, hardy perennials and herbs will be fine with a late frost, it is best to resist the urge to plant nursery-grown bedding flowers, tomatoes and peppers until late May.

If you have questions about getting your spring garden rolling, contact Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County at lancastermg@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.