On social media around the world, many are displaying images of sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, as a symbol of support. Although it’s too early to plant this heat-loving flower in Lancaster County, you might want to learn about it in preparation for planting sunflowers in your garden later this spring.

Sunflower science and history

— Do sunflowers follow the sun? Yes and (then) no. Young sunflowers face east in the morning, move their heads westward during the day before turning to face east again overnight. This movement, called heliotropism, is actually a result of the stems elongating on different sides at different times of day. But when the sunflower matures the stem stiffens, and the flowers will continually face east. The sunflower’s main goal is to perpetuate itself by producing seeds; facing east provides optimal warming of the flower head, which makes it more attractive to pollinators.

— Sunflowers originated in the New World, first cultivated by Native Americans in the area that is now New Mexico and Arizona.

— Spanish explorers introduced the plant to Europe around 1500 A.D. Intensive planting began in the 1700s, when Russians began breeding them to increase the oil content in their seeds. Sunflower oil gained popularity because the Russian Orthodox Church banned the use of lard and butter during Lent.

— Today Ukraine and the Russian Federation are by far the largest producers of sunflower oil. Stasticia.com reports Ukraine as the 2021-22 world leader in the production of sunflower seeds, at 17.5 million metric tons.

Growing your own

Sunflowers are an annual, best grown from seed planted outdoors after all danger of frost is past, usually around mid-May in Lancaster County. Choose an area with well-drained soil and full sun—at least six hours per day. Spacing is determined by the type of sunflower, so follow the planting guidelines on the seed packet. Supplemental water may be needed, especially around bloom time. Plan to stake very tall cultivars, especially as the heavy flower heads form.

Many varieties of sunflowers are available, including:

Tall: These varieties are usually described as growing to at least 6 feet, sometimes double that height! They are usually the best for harvesting seed, although birds will try to beat you to them.

Branching: These varieties have many flowers on short branches that are still long enough to cut for bouquets. Some of these varieties are bred to have little or no pollen, a plus when they are placed indoors in a vase. For your sunflowers to benefit the environment, look for cultivars that do bear pollen.

Unusual colors/forms: The classic sunflower has yellow petals surrounding a dark brown disc, yet cultivars are available with orange, burgundy, green and even bicolored petals. The “Teddy Bear” sunflower looks like a shaggy yellow pompom on a stick; though a novel form, it is not beneficial to pollinators.

For more information on sunflowers, see Sunflower (Helianthus annuus), at lanc.news/PSUSunflower, by Lancaster Master Gardener emeritus Holly List.

For garden questions, please consult our Garden Hotline at LancasterMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.