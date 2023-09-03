After eight years delighting folks on the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail, Gnome Village has closed.

Don Reese started the village as a way to deal with a tree stump in the back yard of his Akron home when it became part of the latest section of the trail. The village grew through the years with the gnomes celebrating holidays and hosting special events like a hot air balloon festival. The latest addition was out of this world: a UFO crash.

Reese made each of the village’s features in the beloved stop on the trail. He removed most of the structures in August.

“Closing it down was a tough decision because I have put my heart and soul into the Gnome Village for the enjoyment of trail users for the last 8 years but honestly lately it seems I think about kicking the bucket more and more and not wanting to be a burden to my family,” he wrote on the village’s Facebook page, called Nibbles McGibbles. “With everything off the hill, it is one less thing to burden my mind. I have said many times I either aim for excellence or not at all and I felt like I was becoming less committed to keeping it fresh so I just could not let it slowly rot to nothing!”

His announcement brought dozens of well wishes.

"Thank you so much for providing this special gnome village. It was always a highlight to stop and see it on the trail. I have many pictures of it that I treasure." — Kristine McComsey Frey

"I’m so sad to hear this I hope you can find someone to take over your gnome village If per chance you’re ever thinking of selling a gnome or 2 I’d love to know Much luck and hope to you" — Lisa LaBarre Kurz

"Every time we visit Akron we have tried to take walk by the gnome village. We appreciate all you’ve done to make it magical. Best wishes and lots of giggles and smiles. 🌞" — Sue Small-Kreider

"Thank you for the excitement and wonder it brought to all, no matter the age - it was very much appreciated and admired!" — Deb Ravegum Perkins

"Thank you very much for all you've done. Always enjoyed your Gnome Village. It was like getting away from all the problems we face today for just a little while. Prayers for you and may God bless you." — Jane Frank

"You are a very special person to have donated your talents and artistic vision with us all.

A lot of people have a 'not in my backyard' attitude about multi-use rail trails and you have generously embraced the opposite by welcoming visitors to your magical wonderland. Perhaps we could do something for you?" — Linda Berger

"All good things must come to an end. Thank you for all your efforts in sharing so much joy with all your creations over the years!" — Deb Shepherd

"Just happened to see another post about it coming down. ❤️‍🩹 Thank you for that sweet distraction I always needed when tracking along the trail. My life was pretty chaotic around the time you started that and it brought a moment of peace each time. So much so that I started my own mini gnome garden in my backyard. Definitely nothing close to what you’ve done over the years though. Thank you again and I hope you’re doing well. 🤗" — Jamie Lynn

"We always biked with enthusiasm and anticipation to see what new things we could find! Your hobby and creativity blessed so many, and its memories and stories will live on with all of us! We have lots of pics. Enjoy your time spent with your family! And we thank you!🙏🏻" — Kelly Langan Heckman

"My husband and I stopped by today to see the remnants and say our goodbyes to the gnomes. We will miss your creativity, but the spot will always seem sacred even after the ground cover takes over. Somehow my minds eye will always see gnomes and dragonflies when we pass. Wishing you peace and contentment as you let this go. May you always find joy in knowing the difference you made in our community." — Mary Ellen Simmons

Through the years, Reeser has created the Gnome Volunteer Fire Department Station 1-2, trail division, “The Little guys with Big Hearts.”

He had a bike festival with multi-colored bikes.

There were balloon festivals with gnome relatives flying in from Austria.

There were pre-historic dragonflies hatched from eggs found in the travel case of Scribbles McGibbles, Nibble’s grandson.

The gnomes opened a restaurant in a glitter-covered stove, “Glitz & Glamour Potbelly Grill,” “voted Akron’s best burger under one inch by rail trail visitors.”

The latest piece was a UFO piloted by Nebula and Starlee.

"This endeavor has surpassed anything I could have imagined and I know it meant a lot to trail users and was literally a destination that was sought out for its magical appeal," Reese wrote. "Don't think for a moment that this was easy on me because I have 8 years of thank you's and stories about how it has been a blessing for young and old alike, and nothing but sincere gratitude expressed to me time and time again."

While the gnomes are gone, here's what remains of the village:

