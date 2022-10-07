A room’s decor includes many components, from wall color and window treatments to furnishings and flooring.

For many people, a room is not complete without artwork, and that can mean more than just paintings and photographs, says Sherry Bowman, co-owner of The Framery Etc. in Lancaster. It can include concert posters and other posters as well as mementos and memorabilia.

“We’ve framed a variety of items including christening gowns, needlework, jewelry, a collection of seashells, concert tickets and even a golf club,” Bowman says. “These items are more about memories.”

Artwork and where it hangs on the wall is all very personal, says Kathy Shenk, principal, creative director and interior designer at Interior Fancies in Lancaster. There’s usually a story behind a particular piece of artwork, she says. It could be a memory or something sentimental. People sometimes put family photos or mementos in private spaces of their home (a bedroom or hallway between bedrooms), rather than public areas like a living room or dining room. But some people want to showcase their family photos or memorabilia for everyone to see.

No matter what your art preferences, Bowman and Shenk offer these tips to consider before you hammer a nail in the wall.

Look at the wall

“The art needs to relate to its surroundings,” Shenk says. “When considering what artwork to place on a particular wall, look at the size and shape of the wall.”

On a stairwell wall, for instance, the biggest issue is the slope, she says. Using vertical artwork rather than horizontals is often more aesthetically pleasing. But horizontals could be used if they’re the same size and height and can be stacked to create a vertical look.

Consider a grouping

“If you don’t have a lot of artwork, rather than spread it out over all the walls in a room and create a somewhat sparse look, you can create a gallery wall,” Bowman says. “It can serve as a focal point for the room.”

Grouping is also a good idea for smaller pieces, as long as they share a common element, Shenk says.

Small pieces also work well between windows and doors, where they are less likely to look lost, according to Better Homes & Gardens.

To create a gallery wall, both Shenk and Bowman say the artwork should have something in common, and it’s OK to mix media. It could be a series of pieces or the common element could be that they’re all landscapes or floral pieces.

Shenk did a gallery wall for a client that featured black-and-white photos of Old Town Annapolis, with each photo in the same frame. Another gallery wall featured artwork from the family’s children as well as artwork the parents found in their travels. “The common element in that gallery wall was each piece was brightly colored,” she says.

A gallery wall is about balance, Bowman says.

“When you do groupings of artwork, be sure to look at the overall effect of the grouping,” she says.

Use the floor

Shenk’s advice for creating a gallery wall or hanging several pieces of artwork together is to lay out the grouping on the floor and make a template of each piece. Then use painters tape to lay it out on the wall.

“This allows you to make adjustments on your layout before you hang it and put a hole in the wall,” Shenk says, adding that in the office she uses a software program to do the layout.

Meet the eye

When hanging artwork over a sofa, Shenk says not to hang the piece too high. “It should be closer to the sofa than the ceiling,” she says.

“The No. 1 mistake people make when hanging art is hanging it too high on the wall,” Bowman says. “The middle of your piece of artwork should be at eye level no matter how high the walls are.”

See the light

Another factor to consider is lighting.

“Lighting is important,” Shenk says. “Take a look at the area you’re considering and note how the light changes throughout the day.”

If you’re considering having a piece of artwork framed, be sure to make the investment in quality materials, including ultraviolet-protective glass, Shenk says.

Bowman says glass isn’t used for oil paintings, so if it’s a piece of artwork that has monetary or sentimental value it may be best to place it away from an area that gets lots of sun.

Match your style

If you’re having artwork framed, the mat and frame should enhance the artwork, she says. They should also fit the individual’s style and the style of the home, whether it’s classic or contemporary.

Hang it right

Another mistake people make is not using the proper materials to hang artwork.

“We do a lot of repairs to frames and/or artwork because people use mounting tape rather than nails and picture hangers to hang artwork,” Bowman says. “People are reluctant to put holes in their walls, but it’s important to be sure that the artwork is securely hung on the wall, and a nail and picture hanger is the way to go. Using wall guards is also good; they help protect the wall.”

Keep it straight

And be sure that the artwork, whether it’s being hung in a grouping or as an individual piece, is hung straight. Artwork that’s not straight can distract from the overall look of the room.

Consider sofa size

Whether you’re hanging one large piece of artwork or a grouping over a sofa, Better Homes & Gardens suggests making sure the artwork is at least two-thirds the size of the sofa.