This story originally ran in 2015.
- A poinsettia’s colorful “bloom” is actually leaves, also known as bracts. The flowers, also known as cyathia, are yellow and at the center of the bright leaves.
- Poinsettias are not poisonous to animals or people. But they’re in the same plant family as latex, so poinsettias can be an irritant. “I wouldn’t make a Greek salad out of it,” said Tony Fry, co-owner of Frysville Farms. The ASPCA warns eating poinsettias may cause irritation in the mouth and stomach and vomiting in dogs and cats.
- Vibrant colors and textures like curly leaves seen in newer varieties are actually the plant’s reaction to an environmental factor.
- The botanical name Euphorbia pulcherrima means "very beautiful.”
- The poinsettia’s native to Mexico, where the plant’s a perennial shrub that will grow 10-15 feet tall.
- Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first United States Ambassador to Mexico, first saw the plant in Mexico in 1828. He took cuttings and brought them back to his greenhouse in South Carolina. Later the plant was named after him.
- Noted colonial-era naturalist John Bartram was the first person to sell poinsettias under its botanical name. His son-in-law once lived in Lancaster.
- Dec. 12 is Poinsettia Day, marking the death of Poinsett.
Source: Tony Frey, Fred Esbenshade, Illinois Ag Extension