In the last days of winter, many of us are looking longingly at seed catalogs and planning our gardens. If you have a stash of seed packets, you may be checking the dates and wondering whether you should save some money by planting seeds that were packaged for previous years.

Here are a few facts about the viability of old seeds, and a test that you can do to see whether your old seeds are still good.

How well do seeds age?

The Pennsylvania Master Gardener Manual advises that fresh seeds be purchased every year for best results. Through trial and error, many of us have discovered that seeds purchased in previous years will still germinate. Researchers agree that onions and parsley are short-lived but that many vegetables and flower seeds will still germinate after five years (or more).

How to store seeds

Properly stored seeds will have the best chance of germinating after several years of storage. Store them in a dark environment with low humidity. A temperature of 40 F is recommended, which would suggest that refrigeration is best. However, seeds stored in a refrigerator should be kept in laminated foil packets or in tightly sealed jars to avoid the high humidity.

Germination test

The best way to decide whether to take a chance on outdated seeds or start over with new seeds is a germination test:

— Select 10 to 20 seeds and roll them up in a damp paper towel. (Rolling the towel will help keep them separate.)

— Place the towel in a plastic bag. It is a good idea to label the bag with the seed type, date and the number of days to germination (usually found on the seed packet), especially if you are testing more than one type of seed.

— Place the bag in an environment that’s 70 F or warmer, perhaps a sunny windowsill or top of the refrigerator. However, if the seeds you are testing are a cool-season, early-spring crop, such as peas, try to replicate that crop’s cooler preferred temperature for germination. Sometimes the seed packet will provide the best temperature for germination.

— Check the seeds every few days throughout the germination period. Look for a root or the cotyledon (seed leaf) breaking the seed coat. Seeds do not all sprout at the same time, so give the unsprouted seeds a few days’ grace period.

— Divide the number of seeds that sprouted by the total number — this gives you the germination rate.

You should look for a germination rate above 70%. Even at that rate, you will need to sow the seeds more thickly. If your rate is below 70%, I’d suggest buying new seeds.

For advice on seed starting and planning your garden, contact the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County at LancasterMG@psu.edu or call 717-394-6851.

Also, consider joining the Master Gardeners of Lancaster County for their Saturday, Feb. 25, webinar “Turning Lawns into Meadows.” Visit lanc.news/LawnsIntoMeadows to register and for access to a recording of the webinar.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.