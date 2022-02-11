This Spanish Colonial Revival home on President Avenue was built circa 1929 with smooth stucco walls, an arched entry, a cast stone balustrade, a round-top dormer and a flat clay tile roof. The architect was Melvern R. Evans.
Architect C. Emlen Urban built these residences, circa 1901, on East Clay Street. They have with ornate quatrafoil windows, semicircular windows, a low-pitch hipped roof and festoons below the projected roof eaves. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
This East King Street home, built circa 1925, has smooth stucco columns, a pyrimidal roof, a pergola, full-height arched windows and a round-top entry hood with decorative tile insets. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
This circa-1927 home on Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster, has a distinctive colonial semi-circular entry; owners' initials above the arch; painted molded plaster relief above the windows; and a low-pitch roof with red brick trim and barrel tile.
This Spanish Colonial Revival home on President Avenue was built circa 1929 with smooth stucco walls, an arched entry, a cast stone balustrade, a round-top dormer and a flat clay tile roof. The architect was Melvern R. Evans.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Architect C. Emlen Urban built these residences, circa 1901, on East Clay Street. They have with ornate quatrafoil windows, semicircular windows, a low-pitch hipped roof and festoons below the projected roof eaves. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This circa-1927 home on Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster, has a distinctive colonial semi-circular entry; owners' initials above the arch; painted molded plaster relief above the windows; and a low-pitch roof with red brick trim and barrel tile.
LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 23: SPANISH COLONIAL REVIVAL: 1915 -1931
If there was confusion regarding the architectural differences between the styles of English Cottage and French Eclectic, there will be no confusion when it comes to identifying Spanish Revival.
The popularity of this style can be traced back to the 1915 Panama-California Exposition in San Diego. The nearly 4 million attendees enjoyed a grand display of Mediterranean-inspired architecture highlighting its charm and character spread over 640 acres of land. Previous world’s fairs and expositions featured only Beaux Arts and Neoclassical architectural styles. The visitor’s enthusiasm spread quickly to the East Coast and became an attractive alternative to the more traditional styles of Colonial, English, Dutch and French.
The Exposition introduced America to the simplicity of smooth stuccoed walls, low-pitched “barrel”-tiled roofs, graceful arches, decorative wrought iron and strategically located pops of color. While completely in character with the regional architecture of the Southwest, West Coast and Florida, Spanish-inspired architecture in southcentral Pennsylvania was an anomaly of huge proportion.
1 of 21
The View, which was built circa 1915 on East King Street and was once the Frank C. Totten residence, is an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design. The house has strong symmetry, smooth stucco walls, a shaped parapet over the entry and red barrel-tile hipped roof and hipped dormer.
This residence at 430 President Ave. was built circa 1929 with semi-circular wall dormers, casement windows, wrought-iron boxes, smooth stucco, a cast-stone balustrade and entry, and a flat-tile roof hipped roof. The architect was - Arch't M R Evans ,
This circa-1927 home on Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster, has a distinctive colonial semi-circular entry; owners' initials above the arch; painted molded plaster relief above the windows; and a low-pitch roof with red brick trim and barrel tile.
This East King Street home, built circa 1925, has smooth stucco columns, a pyrimidal roof, a pergola, full-height arched windows and a round-top entry hood with decorative tile insets. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
This Spanish Colonial Revival home on President Avenue was built circa 1929 with smooth stucco walls, an arched entry, a cast stone balustrade, a round-top dormer and a flat clay tile roof. The architect was Melvern R. Evans.
This Wheatland Avenue home, built circa 1930, has textured stucco walls, arched windows, a rusticated cast-stone entry, wrought-iron decorative railings and brackets and a red barrel-tile roof. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
The former Amos Herr residence on Wheatland Avenue was built circa 1925 with stucco finish, repeating arches and a barrel-tile jerkin-head roof. The architect of this Spanish Colonial Revival home was Melvern R. Evans.
Architect C. Emlen Urban built these residences, circa 1901, on East Clay Street. They have with ornate quatrafoil windows, semicircular windows, a low-pitch hipped roof and festoons below the projected roof eaves. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
This original rendering of the George Ross Elementary School, built circa 1924 in the Spanish Colonial Revival design style, has a prominent arcade and barrel-tiled roof. The architect was Henry Y. Shaub.
Examples of Spanish Colonial Revival design in Lancaster [photos]
1 of 21
The View, which was built circa 1915 on East King Street and was once the Frank C. Totten residence, is an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design. The house has strong symmetry, smooth stucco walls, a shaped parapet over the entry and red barrel-tile hipped roof and hipped dormer.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This residence at 430 President Ave. was built circa 1929 with semi-circular wall dormers, casement windows, wrought-iron boxes, smooth stucco, a cast-stone balustrade and entry, and a flat-tile roof hipped roof. The architect was - Arch't M R Evans ,
LANCASTERHISTORY
This circa-1927 home on Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster, has a distinctive colonial semi-circular entry; owners' initials above the arch; painted molded plaster relief above the windows; and a low-pitch roof with red brick trim and barrel tile.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This East King Street home, built circa 1925, has smooth stucco columns, a pyrimidal roof, a pergola, full-height arched windows and a round-top entry hood with decorative tile insets. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This Spanish Colonial Revival home on President Avenue was built circa 1929 with smooth stucco walls, an arched entry, a cast stone balustrade, a round-top dormer and a flat clay tile roof. The architect was Melvern R. Evans.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This detail of a wrought-iron railing above the entry is an example of Spanish Colonial Revival Design found on Wheatland Avenue. It was built circa 1930.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This Wheatland Avenue home, built circa 1930, has textured stucco walls, arched windows, a rusticated cast-stone entry, wrought-iron decorative railings and brackets and a red barrel-tile roof. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This circa-1930 home on Wheatland Avenue has smooth stucco, arched entry, blind arches on the first floor windows and hipped red barrel-tiled roof.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The former Amos Herr residence on Wheatland Avenue was built circa 1925 with stucco finish, repeating arches and a barrel-tile jerkin-head roof. The architect of this Spanish Colonial Revival home was Melvern R. Evans.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Architect C. Emlen Urban built these residences, circa 1901, on East Clay Street. They have with ornate quatrafoil windows, semicircular windows, a low-pitch hipped roof and festoons below the projected roof eaves. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This circa-1930 home on Moore Circle has decorative "confetti" colored tiles, an arched entry with battered walls and a terra cotta tiled roof. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Residences built by the Myers and Rathfon Co. in 1901 on East Clay Street have a shaped parapet and a smooth stucco and brick combination.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Holland Gardens residences on New Holland Avenue, built 1925, have a multicolored barrel-tiled roof. The architect was Henry Y. Shaub, who embraced the Spanish Colonial Revival design style.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
George Ross Elementary School, built circa 1924 in the Spanish Colonial Revival design style, has decorative wrought-iron grill.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
George Ross Elementary School, built circa 1924, has a cast-stone arcade.
JODI KREIDER
George Ross Elementary School, built circa 1924, has a red terra cotta barrel- tile roof.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This original rendering of the George Ross Elementary School, built circa 1924 in the Spanish Colonial Revival design style, has a prominent arcade and barrel-tiled roof. The architect was Henry Y. Shaub.
LANCASTERHISTORY
George Ross Elementary School in Lancaster, built circa 1924, has a cast-stone arch with palmette. It's an example of Spanish Colonial Revival design.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This home was built on Wheatland Avenue circa 1930 and had a textured stucco, decorative tile, red brick trim and barrel-tile roofing tiles.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This home on State Street in Lancaster has Spanish Colonial Revival references with ra oof bracket and a red barrel tiled roof.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This impressive arched entry with a solid oak door and wrought-iron strap hinges and decorative wrought balcony School Lane Hills.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The most recognizable design feature of Spanish Revival architecture is the distinctive low-pitch terra cotta “barrel” roof tile. This 3,000-year-old method of shedding rainwater was developed by the ancient Greeks and refined by subsequent cultures and continents from around the world. A close “visual” second to the barrel-tile roof is the use of textured white stucco walls with colored tile accents and motifs.
The use of arches over windows and entryways is also a signature Spanish Revival detail, as are heavy wooden oak doors with oversize iron strap hinges. Exposed rafter tails or decorated roof brackets are common as are wrought-iron balconies, stair railings, window grills and gates.
Interestingly, Lancaster’s very own architect C. Emlen Urban did very little Spanish Revival architecture in the city, limited mostly to residential designs. However, Milton S. Hershey convinced him to design all his major Hershey commissions in Spanish Revival, including the Convention Center, the Hershey Theatre, Hotel Hershey and many workforce houses.
On the other hand, Urban’s protege, Henry Y. Shaub, was quick to embrace the style for both residential and public work — most notably the 1927 George Ross Elementary School.
Lancaster’s third leading architect, Melvern R. Evans, excelled in Spanish Colonial Revival, as evidenced by his work in the original School Lane Hills development.
Although the velocity of Spanish Revival slowed down in Lancaster County during the 1940s, it never came to a complete halt. It remains a niche style among certain homeowners.
Why was Milton Hershey so enamored with Spanish style architecture?
Hershey did extensive travel to Cuba for the sugar cane purchases and most likely enjoyed what he saw.
Did Urban travel to Cuba with Hershey to see Spanish style architecture?
We have found no evidence that he ever visited Cuba.
What is the difference between Spanish Colonial Revival and Spanish Mission Style?
Spanish Mission Style has very little decorative detailing.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.