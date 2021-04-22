Do you know what this mystery tool, which is part of the collection at the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, was used for?

Landis Valley curator Jennifer Royer says its dimensions are: height, 8 1/2 inches; depth, 3 1/2 inches; and diameter, 6 1/2 inches.

Last month’s tool: A doubletree

Several readers knew how last month’s mystery antique tool, which is part of the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, was used.

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley, says that this is a doubletree, or spreader, for a Conestoga wagon hitch. It dates to the years 1830 to 1850, Royer says.

The doubletree was used behind the first or second pair of horses pulling the wagon, Royer explains.

The wooden bar is made from white oak, and the chains and links are all hand-wrought iron, she says.

The wood bar retains the typical orange paint color of Conestoga wagon running gear and hitch components, Royer adds.

Quite a few readers guessed that the tool was a gambrel used in butchering large animals. Some even shared memories of their families’ butchering livestock decades ago.

Michael Baltozer of Mountville was the only reader who knew this doubletree was used specifically with Conestoga wagons, but many others knew it was part of a wagon hitch system for horses. Their names are below.

