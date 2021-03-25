Do you know what this tool, which resides in the collection of the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum collection, might have been used?

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley, says its dimensions are 42 inches wide by 27 inches long by 2.375 inches high.

Last month’s tool: A calf-weaning yoke

A few readers knew that last month’s mystery antique tool, also from the collection of the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, is a vintage animal yoke.

But not many guessed correctly at the specific type of yoke it is.

Royer says it is a calf-weaning yoke.

The rectangular pieces have two holes each to hold the vertical pieces to form a rectangular opening, Royer says. The yoke would have been placed over the calf’s head to prevent the animal from suckling.

Though no one guessed that the yoke was specifically used for weaning calves, a few readers suggested that it was a yoke to prevent a small animal from sticking its head through fences or thickets. Their names are listed below:

