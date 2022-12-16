Antique Christmas: a close-up look at rare Victorian ornaments made from scraps of paper [photos, video]

Generations ago, Pennsylvania Dutch farm families may have taken the time to make Christmas trees from branches or perhaps bring a small tree inside.

They decorated the tree with simple treats that could be admired and eaten.

But there was plenty of work on the farm. And why would these thrifty Dutch spend money on a lot of decorations?

Embossed paper ornaments from Dresden, Germany, were among the first retail decorations to hang from trees. Bonus: you could make your own with scraps of paper and bits of tinsel.

It’s a Christmas miracle some of these fragile ornaments survived decades in hot attics and damp basements. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum has more than 30 ornaments in its collection of early Pennsylvania Dutch life and holds on to even the ones crumbling.

“They were important to Pennsylvania Germans,” says Jennifer Royer, museum curator. “It’s something that they made by hand so we want to keep them around so that future generations can have them.”

Dresden decorations

Dresden ornaments are made of thin cardboard die-cut and embossed to raise details like hairs in Santa’s beard or the feathers in an angel’s wings. Paint, moving parts, crepe paper and tinsel gave each unique details.

They get their name from the German town where many were made in factories in the 1800s.

The style was easy to DIY as well with scraps of holiday cards or clippings from magazines, Royer says.

These ornaments decorated a family’s Christmas tree small enough to fit on a table.

“There was not a lot of decorating that was done, especially in the farming community,” she says. “Because you're busy and you have a lot to do. But they would put these on your tree.”

Christmas collection

The ornaments are part of museum’s collection of 150,000 items focusing on Pennsylvania German life. Aside from the collections of long rifles and farm equipment, there are also holiday decorations collected through the 1960s when the site became a state historic site.

For Christmas decorations, Landis Valley has glass ornaments, Belsnickels, Santa Clauses and handmade ornaments. The Dresden ornaments along with the German glass ornaments that came later were connections to a home left behind.

No two in the Landis Valley collection are alike, yet there are themes. A group of animals including a lion, sheep and a mystery bird have a similar style and paint. Others appear to be upcycled from cards. They’re preserved, yet one Santa’s head is missing and the crepe paper is crumbling on another.

“They’re very rare because they break so easily,” Royer says. “And also, it’s one of those things, people find it and it looks like garbage, almost, so you throw them away.”

Landis Valley’s Dresden ornaments come from the 1800s and were part of the original Landis brothers collection. Without records, Royer guesses the brothers bought the ornaments at a farm auction or a market.

Vintage ornaments Dresden ornaments were popular German Christmas decorations in Pennsylvania Dutch communities in the 1800s. As German glass ornaments became popular, they took up more space on Christmas trees. While the more common Kugel glass ornaments from Germany sell at prices in the low hundreds, one sold for more than $20,000, says Jeff DeHart, antique cataloguer at Hess Auction Group, near Manheim. Rare colors like red often increase the price. A Kugel cluster of red grapes sold last week for $2,000, a respectable mid-level price, DeHart says.

Interest in Christmas antiques at today’s auctions is strong year-round, partly because ornaments are feel-good collectibles, says Jeff DeHart, antique cataloguer at Hess Auction Group, near Manheim.

Dresden ornaments used to be more common, but DeHart has seen fewer available over the last decade. Perhaps glass ornaments were more precious and were handled more carefully, he says. Like original toy boxes, people simply threw the cardboard ornaments away.

Rare animals like an ostrich can bring in a price over $1,000, DeHart says. Unusual forms in good condition usually sell for $50 to $150.

At Landis Valley, the Dresden ornaments occasionally go on display. Otherwise, they’re saved for Christmas yet to come.