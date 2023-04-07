The spring bulbs were ordered more than a year ago at Longwood Gardens.

Then, around Halloween, it was all hands on deck to plant the nearly 300,000 bulbs.

Now the stars of the spring spectacle are on their way to shine.

It’s a lot of work, and depending on the weather, each tulip flower might only last up to two weeks.

“It’s kind of a fleeting thing,” says Roger Davis. “But it’s good for us to remember that nature can be fleeting, and you have to enjoy each season for what it is.”

Luckily, Davis has designed the spring beds along Flower Garden Walk with waves of variety from now until Mother’s Day. At Hershey Gardens, 24,000 will bloom in an ombre rainbow.

Depending on weather, the tulips at Longwood are expected to peak around Tax Day, April 18, and the following week. The tulips at Hershey Gardens should reach their peak around that time or a bit later. This winter’s mild temperatures gave the bulbs an early start, but recent cold snaps brought the blooms back on schedule.

Tulips in Hershey

Hershey Gardens’ main seasonal beds are shaped like a rainbow. For this year’s spring display, Alyssa Hagerman, manager of horticulture, leaned into the shape and created ombre blocks of color, varying from light to dark.

“As long as Mother Nature plays by the rules and the colors turn out right, I think it's going to be really neat looking,” she says.

If You Go Hershey Gardens is open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Longwood Gardens is open Wednesday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 10.

The rainbow beds have 25 tulip cultivars, about half of which are new. Lilac love tulips have lavender flowers with white edges. Kingsblood tulips have dark cherry-red petals edged with scarlet. Yellow pomponette is a double tulip with big sunshine yellow flowers that keep visitors guessing.

“I love convincing our guests who say, ‘That can’t possibly be a tulip. It looks more like a peony,’ Hagerman says with a laugh. “Well, it really is a tulip. I promise.”

While people focus on the rainbow of tulips, also in bloom should be cherry trees, crab apple trees and lingering magnolia trees.

Tulips at Longwood

In spring, there are tiny bulbs strewn on lawns at Longwood Gardens. Bulbs fill containers throughout the site. The main bulb display of about 125,000 plants is Flower Garden Walk.

Traditionally, the beds bordering the walk are divided by color. This year, Davis added white daffodils between the colors.

“White daffodils are that element that ties each thing together because white will go with any color,” he says. “That was a way of creating this rhythmic effect down the border so that it feels cohesive.”

The white flowers provide a contrast to the colors, making them seem even richer.

In addition to tulips, Davis added some new spring plants. Fritillaria aureomarginata’s yellow variegated foliage make it eye-catching even when the orange flowers aren’t in bloom.

New alliums will add some height and late-blooming flowers to the spring displays. While these ornamental onions are usually purple, Mount Everest has white baseball-sized flowers on top of 3-foot-high stems.

Another way to add height to beds of short bulbs are baskets. The garden’s nursery team grew baskets of violas and nemesia. They’ll hang from posts throughout the garden beds.

“It's kind of like little orbs that float in the garden,” Davis says.

And instead of having large swaths of two types of color-coordinating tulips, there will be smaller beds with more variety.

“I wanted to increase the variety numbers and make smaller patches that can be repeated. It’s that fine line between, you want it to still look formal. You don’t want to look too cottage-y,” he says. “It will be fun to see how that works out this year.”