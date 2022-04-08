Late last fall, if you stepped away from the thousands of poinsettias at Longwood Gardens and looked away from the half-million holiday lights, you would have caught a glimpse of spring to come.

Lining Flower Garden Walk were row upon row of bulbs: tulips, daffodils, allium, camassia and more. These bulbs don’t just mind the cold of winter; They’d never flower without the coldest days. An Arctic air mass brought a frigid start to spring last week, yet 250,000 bulbs are on track to bloom. The full show is expected to peak in mid-April and last for a few weeks, depending on the weather.

The centerpiece of the spring flowers is Flower Garden Walk with beds filled with 120,000 of bulbs, planted in color blocks for a rainbow of blooms, says Roger Davis, outdoor landscapes manager for the East section at Longwood Gardens.

Davis and his team packed their design with mix of plants dominated by tulips.

“We try to have a gamut so that we can have as much color for as long as possible in the spring,” he says.

That includes adding daffodils and hyacinth to bloom first. To keep the beds packed with color through Mother’s Day, they plant late-blooming daffodils and fritillaria, allium and camassia bulbs. When early bulbs finish blooming, they’re pulled and replaced with annuals like snapdragons, pansies, osteospernums and forget-me-nots.

Cutting through the masses of tulips are ribbons of other bulbs. This year, Davis picked bulbs in creams and white.

“One plant that I’m excited about is the foxtail lily (eremurus robustus),” he says.

Also known as desert candle, the plant’s 5- to 6-feet-tall flower-covered spike will bloom around the time the beds switch from spring to summer displays. The towering foxtail lilies will be a constant across the seasons.

Davis is also excited about adding verbascum thapsus (great mullein) to the orange and yellow border.

They “give you a different texture, that kind of wooly foliage in with the tulips,” he says. “They’ll start spiking up as the tulips are in to add a little variation to the display so it’s not just all bulbs.”

Planting a quarter million bulbs takes not only staff, but also volunteers and contractors. They split the work up with half of the bulbs planted in late October. After a break to prep the holiday display, the rest are planted after Thanksgiving.

While tulips have a wide range of diversity, Davis often hears visitors say they don’t grow any at their homes because of deer. If deer are an issue, try planting hyacinth, fritillaria, camassia and allium, which tend to be left alone, he says.

To add even more early color, plant glory of the snow (chionodoxa) and scilla (Siberian squill) throughout a turf lawn. The flowers and foliage can fill in over a lawn’s bare patches. And planting them there leaves room for even more plants in garden beds.

Hershey Gardens

The tulips at Hershey Gardens are coming back to their full glory after a pandemic break.

Nearly 22,000 tulips, plus 1,500 daffodils and 500 hyacinths are expected to bloom before Mother’s Day, depending on the weather.

Two years ago, the highly-anticipated spring flowers bloomed right on time, but behind doors closed because of COVID-19. Usually, staff replace the bulbs every year to get the best results. But with revenue down because of lower admissions, they tried for a second year for the 2020 tulips.

“The display was OK,” says Alyssa Hagarman, manager of horticulture. “I can’t say that it was nearly as grand as it usually is. So we learned that that probably isn’t the best choice for us going further in years to come.”

Some of the tulips were shorter than expected and some of the tulips came up but didn’t flower.

To create the best possible display this spring, Hagarman back to bringing in brand-new bulbs in as many colors as possible.

Visitors may notice tulips in different places. Plants didn’t perform well in one of the seasonal garden beds. That’s now home to a new grove of Japanese maples.

That change gave the crew the chance to spread out the tulips even closer to the conservatory.

As the tulips grow and approach showtime, the site’s magnolia trees will bloom around the third week of April. The cherry trees are close to blooming now. And crab apples will shine around Earth Day.