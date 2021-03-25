There are plants. And there are plants described as blooming maniacs, deliciously colorful and Energizer Bunnies. As you make your list of plants to add to your space this spring, consider the results of the Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center’s flower trials. Each year, ag scientists grow and evaluate hundreds of varieties of plants at the gardens near Spooky Nook Sports.

Last year was a challenge for the flower trials, says Sinclair Adam, extension educator and director of the trial gardens, at a virtual Greenhouse Growers event. Volunteers weren’t allowed on-site. The summer was the hottest on record, stressing some of the plants.

Staff managed to evaluate these plants provided by growers. They rated each plant on things like growth and uniformity, flowers and foliage throughout the growing season on a five-point scale.

Here are a few of the top-performing varieties. More information on many more plants can be found online at lanc.news/FlowerTrial.

Begonia, Sprint Plus “Rose”

This begonia received a perfect 5.0 score and continued to perform after the final judging. “I took one of these home and it was looking good in early November,” Adam says.

Other top begonias were Nightlife Red (4.7, which performed well through early October), Solenia Apricot (4.6, a double begonia that did well through late September) and Solenia Yellow (4.8, a star that was Adam’s favorite).

Calibrachoa, Pocket series

The Pocket series calibrachoa are filled with lots of small flowers, making it a great tabletop plant. The best performers in the trials were the light red and pink (both scored 4.8).

Other top plants include: Bloomtastic yellow (4.9, a floriferous champ); Calitastic orange (4.8 with a strong color and tight habit), Candy shop fancy berry (4.8, a striking color palette great for up-close settings) and Eyeconic Sunset (4.8, a nice performer even in severe heat).

Coleus, Salsa series

Three of the coleus FlameThrower salsa series had perfect 5.0 scores: Cajun Spice (orange leaves with green edges), Salsa Verde (lime green) and Serrano (dark red leaves with yellow edges). Sriracha (dark red leaves with lime green edges) came in close with a 4.9. The colors are excellent, the leaves have wonderful margins and the plants have nice habits, Adam says.

Dahlia, Dalaya Fireball

While most of the dahlias didn’t like the hottest summer days, Dalaya Fireball (4.5) didn’t quit blooming throughout the trial. “Like the Energizer Bunny of dahlias,” Adam says.

Megabloom Fire (4.5) was another top performer throughout the growing season.

Pennisetum, Yellow Ribbons

This pennisetum (4.9) was one of the top-performing ornamental grasses in the trial. The grass has a golden yellow color in the spring, which fades to green as temperatures rise. In the fall, as temperatures dip, it turns yellow again.

Penstemon, Dakotas

Dakota Burgundy and Dakota Verde (both 4.8) both were phenomenal bloomers in the trials. The dark foliage looks great after the flowers fade, Adam says. “The bees just love them,” he added.

Petunia, Supertunia Mini Vista ‘Indigo’

This petunia received a near perfect score and a best in show rating for its beautiful habit and lovely fading effect as the flowers age, Adam says. It also rated higher than the hard-to-beat Bubblegum petunia.

Also, Bee’s Knees (4.8) outperformed other yellow petunias in the trial. “What a cool hue. It’s really a strong yellow,” Adam says. “It’s not insipid or weak. The two-tone effect makes it look even more intense.”