A tour inside Lancaster's orchid-filled greenhouses; learn how to grow your own [video, photos]

Rows of phalaenopsis orchids in shades of pink fill the showroom greenhouse at Little Brook Orchids.

There's also an orchid that inspired Charles Darwin, an orchid with flowers that last four months and climbing up the wall is an orchid that will grow vanilla pods.

There are plenty of options to grow here. Orchids are the second-largest families of flowering plants in the world, second only to sunflowers.

Little Brook started with attorney John Pyfer's love of orchids. His son, Trey, now manages the greenhouses off of Columbia Avenue. They grow plants, babysit customers' plants and are starting to breed plants to create even more orchid species.

That can take five or six years.

"It's like what you learn growing up, what you get into anything, you get out of it," Trey Pyfer says. "It's nice to see rewards. It's nice to grow something too and make people happy."

Put yourself inside the heart of the greenhouse with this 360-degree view:

The pollination process of these plants is fascinating:

Do you have some orchids to share? Add them to the gallery below: