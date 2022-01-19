A tour inside Lancaster's orchid-filled greenhouses; learn how to grow your own [video, photos]

Rows of phalaenopsis orchids in shades of pink fill the showroom greenhouse at Little Brook Orchids.
There's also an orchid that inspired Charles Darwin, an orchid with flowers that last four months and climbing up the wall is an orchid that will grow vanilla pods.
There are plenty of options to grow here. Orchids are the second-largest families of flowering plants in the world, second only to sunflowers.
Little Brook started with attorney John Pyfer's love of orchids. His son, Trey, now manages the greenhouses off of Columbia Avenue. They grow plants, babysit customers' plants and are starting to breed plants to create even more orchid species.
That can take five or six years.
"It's like what you learn growing up, what you get into anything, you get out of it," Trey Pyfer says. "It's nice to see rewards. It's nice to grow something too and make people happy."
Phalaenopsis are great beginner orchids but there are a lot of other varieties to check out, says Trey Pyfer, manager at Little Brook Orchids.
If you have a phalaenopsis that hasn't bloomed in a while, colder temperatures will help. Open a window near the plant around September 15 and leave it open until Oct. 15. The plant should bloom in the winter.
Little Brook Orchids boards tropical plants during cold weather, from begonias to citrus trees. The greenhouses can have the high humidity (75-85 percent) tropical plants like but homes and furniture might not appreciate.
This cattleya orchid is one from John Pyfer's collection. It's at least 20 years old. On the right with a fading flower on the end is a seed pod from another cattleya, "just to play mad scientists, see what we get out of them," says Trey Pyfer, manager at Little Brook Orchids. A few years from now, the experiment might produce a flower large enough to bloom. Every seed is like a child, Pyfer says, and you don't know what it will look like until it blooms.
Many of the orchids at Little Brook Orchids hang in baskets with their roots exposed. "These orchids in the baskets would not really do well if we potted them, says Trey Pyfer, manager at Little Brook Orchids. We've learned ways to do it but really they do better hanging. The roots want to breathe. They're taking in light but photosynthesis is happening."
The orchids come from all over the world, including this vanda from Southeast Asia. While there have been supply chain issues in many industries, Little Brook Orchids hasn't had too many issues, says Trey Pyfer, manager at Little Brook Orchids.
One shipment of Sharry Baby orchids (with flowers that smell like chocolate) were held up at an inspection in Los Angeles due to low staff. Even though temperatures are cold, the plants arrived safely.
Another issue came from the 2019-20 wildfire season in Australia, which wiped out tree ferns. Pyfer had to find another material to mount orchids.
Vanilla comes from a vining orchid. The one growing up the walls in Little Brook Orchids' showroom is about 17 years old. To harvest vanilla, the flowers need to be pollinated. When this orchid has been pollinated, the seed pods got too hot in the summer heat. "There's a whole process and I didn't get there yet," says manager Trey Pyfer.
This paphiopedilum micranthum orchid is special because of the way it evolved, says Trey Pyfer, manager at Little Brook Orchids. The pollinator flies into the lip of the flower for a drink of water. To leave, it needs to brush against the pollen on top on its way out and spreads the pollen for the next generation of orchids.
These black racks at Little Brook Orchids are called the Four Seasons, says manager Trey Pyfer. Often, people will pick up their plants just as the blooms open and drop off more when the flowers are finished.
Need a break from the winter grays? Check out the orchids and more inside Little Brook Orchids in Lancaster
While some similar orchids have drooping petals, this Paphiopedilum Salvadore Dali orchid has petals that are slightly upturned, like Dali's mustache.
In the meantime, it's a conversation piece.
Rhynchostylis gigantea is known as the foxtail orchid. It has a spicy fragrance. When in full bloom, the flowers look like their namesake foxtail.
This ornamental citrus tree is one of the plants wintering at Little Brook Orchids, along with a bay laurel, a crown of thorns and more.
Some plants have been in a family for years. Others have gotten so big they don't have room in their homes any more. "But they just don't want to get rid of it," says manager Trey Pyfer.
Orchids are tropical plants. Keeping humidity levels at 75-85 percent will keep the roots plump and happy, says Trey Pyfer, manager at Little Brook Orchids.
In the winter, the greenhouses stay at 65 degrees. In the summer, temperatures soar even with the vents open. Last summer reached a new high: 117 degrees. The shade cloth outside melted.
