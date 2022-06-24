Something rotten bloomed Friday morning.

After a close watch for years, a 6-foot tall corpse flower opened up at Longwood Gardens.

Aside from being one of the largest flowers in the world, the rare titum arum plant also is known for its scent. This particular plant’s bloom has been described as hot garbage. The bloom will only last for 24 to 36 hours and the scent will disappear even quicker.

The plant was on display at the Philadelphia Flower Show last week. After the show ended, Monday, U.S. Botanical Garden gave the plant to Longwood Gardens.

"By the time we got it we knew it was going to bloom any day," says Abbey Gau, marketing and communications specialist at the garden in Kennett Square.

In its new home outdoors along Flower Garden Drive, the corpse flower's spathe darkened to burgundy and started to open Friday morning.

A member of garden staff described the smell as "a full garbage can that had been left all day in the sun," Gau says.

There's a reason for the rotting smell. The scent, along with the plant's heat, attracts pollinators like flies and carrion beetles.

The flower is expected to bloom for the next 24 to 36 hours. The smell is expected to dissipate around Longwood Gardens' closing time of 10 p.m. The site is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Titan arum is native to the Sumatra island of Indonesia with rare placements in public gardens. It takes years to bloom and the flowers only last a day or two. They've attracted crowds to botanical gardens, including Longwood.

July 2020, a corpse flower named Sprout bloomed in front of a live camera at Longwood and lines of curious gardeners.

The latest plant doesn't have a name, Gau says. It measured 76 inches tall so there are possibilities of a name connected to the 76ers.