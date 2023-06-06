If you love quilts, this quilt class requires no sewing.

The Old Country Store in Intercourse has a mini barn quilt class Saturday, June 10. In this class, students will paint an 11-inch square quilt, suitable for hanging indoors.

Quilting has deep roots in Lancaster County. Decorating barns with painted quilts is a newer trend that can be traced to a clothesline of barn quilts in Ohio. Since then, several barn quilts have popped up locally.

The fabric-focused 2023 Lancaster Quilt Show had two sold-out barn quilt classes, where people painted their own geometric signs.

The upcoming class at the Intercourse quilts and craft store is 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tickets are $44 plus $7 for some of the materials.

Here’s where to find a few barn quilts in Lancaster County.