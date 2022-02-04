A look inside the orchid show at Hershey Gardens [photos+video]

Two years ago, Susquehanna Orchid Society closed the doors on its 36th orchid show. Growers packed away their orchids and awards and left what would be the last orchid show in Pennsylvania before the pandemic changed everything.

Now, their For the Love of Orchids show will be the first of its kind to return in the state. This week, the growers returned to Hershey Gardens to set up their displays for the show that runs Friday through Sunday. The show has hundreds of orchids on display and for sale, orchid talks and tours, plus potting demonstrations. Growers will have their orchids judged and can share their knowledge on the kind of orchid that could shine in your home.

“We love these plants and we love sharing them with other people,” says show chair Lorna Deibert of York.

If You Go What: For the Love of Orchids. Details: Susquehanna Orchid Society hosts this annual orchid show with more than 750 orchids on display. Daily, there will be free tours of the orchid show and the butterfly atrium at 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. There also will be daily sessions on orchid care (11 a.m.) and an orchid repotting demonstration (1 p.m.). Vendors will sell orchids and supplies. When: Friday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey. Cost: Free with admission to the conservatory ($10 for adults, $9 for ages 62 and older, $8 ages 3 to 12). More information: Visit hersheygardens.org and susquehannaorchid.org.

Orchid groups from south-central, central and southeast Pennsylvania and Maryland, along with five vendors, brought a caravan of plants to the conservatory.

Often, orchids bloom in the winter and their flowers can be long-lasting. But it’s still anyone’s guess which orchids will make it to the show floor.

“You never know what you’ll have in bloom,” Deibert says.

And it must make it safely in the car and into the conservatory in the dead of winter.

Each plant that made it to the show has a story. Here’s more about five special orchids.

Fredclarkeara After Dark ‘SVO Black Pearl’

The Fredclarkeara After Dark ‘SVO Black Pearl’ is the first nearly pure black orchid. Its flowers smell like pepper and cloves.

However, Bill Keating marvels at what he needs to do to make sure it blooms again.

The orchid loses its leaves. Then it blooms.

When the flowers fade, the orchid can’t be watered until the new growth is about 6-8 inches tall.

“It goes all winter with no water,” he says. “And if you water it, you kill it.”

Keating brought it for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Orchid Society display even though it has “only a dozen” flowers. That’s probably not enough for a certificate but still worth sharing.

Brassavola Little Stars

Plenty of orchids have scents powerful enough to smell through the masks that are required at the show.

Brassavola Little Stars is one of the few orchids that gives off its scent at night, Deibert says. This hybrid orchid, in the Susquehanna Orchid Society’s display, releases its sweet perfume at night to attract moth pollinators.

With a good amount of water and light, it’s also one of the easier orchids to grow, she says.

Coelogyne cristata, variety charlesworthii

For the past 15 years, this coelogyne cristata orchid spends winters in Shawn Wood’s greenhouse in Millheim, Centre County. It spends warmer months outdoors. One warm spring day, he forgot to bring it inside at night and left for work as frost blanketed the landscape.

Longwood orchids An orchid extravaganza has bloomed at Longwood Gardens in winters past. That tradition ended in 2020, says Patricia Evans, director of communications for the garden in Kennett Square. Winter Wonder, the current exhibition which runs through March 27, includes more than 100 orchids. The site's orchid house is under-construction and closed.

The orchid didn’t die or seem to mind the cold, Wood says. This type of orchid originally was found in the Himalayan mountains and blooms before the snow melts in the spring. The habitat of coelogynes is fascinating and they’re beautiful enough for Wood to bring this one for the Central Pennsylvania Orchid Society display.

“The flowers are so white and crisp,” he says. “With the yellow. It just stands out.”

Phragmipedium besseae, variety flavum

When phragmipedium besseae was discovered in Peru in the 1980s, it had bright red-orange flowers.

Some of the new orchids were sold in Germany before they flowered, explains Clark Riley, of Baltimore. One of the customers called to complain she had a yellow orchid and wanted to trade it for a red one.

“She had at that point the only yellow copy of it in the world,” Riley says.

Seeds of that yellow orchid have since been propagated. Riley brought one for the Maryland Orchid Society display. He loves the story of a rarity overlooked.

“These rare varieties, people might not realize what they’ve got,” he says.

Dendrobium Spring Dream (‘Apollon’)

It was love at first sight for Jennifer Jones when she spotted a Dendrobium Spring Dream (‘Apollon’).

“I’ve tried to grow it a couple of times. I’ve had some disasters,” she says. “I had a cat eat one.”

She keeps trying again because of the white flowers with light green centers, the form and the heavenly smell.

When her dendrobiums bloom in the winter, it brings a little bit of spring into her home in Frederick, Maryland. She brought one to bring some spring to the Catoctin Orchid Society’s display.