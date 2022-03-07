The newly restored orchid house at Longwood Gardens has room for dozens of more plants.

Less noticeable but still important are features to regulate temperatures for the tropical plants and melt snow outside the glass walls.

The orchid house is the first big step in an extensive construction project at the site in Kennett Square.

After a year-long renovation, the 100-year-old orchid house has new elements, such as a vestibule, glass roof and walls, lights and frame trellises for the orchids. Some of the antique elements, like the bronze display cases and mosaic concrete have been restored.

More than 250 orchids will be on display daily. They’re part of Longwood’s orchid collection of 5,000 plants.

“We have been building and caring for our collection since the 1920s,” Senior Horticulturist and Orchid Collection Curator Greg Griffis says in a news release. “Our restored orchid house will enable us to better showcase the beauty and diversity of our notable collection, as well as continue to expand the collection and share these extraordinary plants with our guests for years to come.”

Here’s a look inside the new space: