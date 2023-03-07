For the last two years, the Philadelphia Flower Show filled 15 acres of FDR Park with plants in huge displays under June skies.

How do you top that inside a convention center at the end of winter?

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society turned up the volume for the 2023 show which runs through Sunday. Under the theme “The Garden Electric,” the show has a floral disco, a Technicolor Candyland, a botanical brain and a mirrored infinity room with space for selfies.

Here are five can’t-miss exhibits and highlights.

Look around the entrance garden with this 360-degree view:

Florastruck

There’s a hint of the entrance garden behind a wall of transparent mesh as you walk into Pennsylvania Convention Center. Once people step inside, they stop to stare at 360 degrees of flowers. Take a few more steps and dozens of kokedamas hang overhead, each moss ball with a different arrangement.

It’s an immersive space created to ignite a burst of wonder and delight, joy and awe. Lights and music take it up a few notches. Outside the entrance garden, the lights create abstract silhouettes on the screen.

Studio Exotica

The entrance garden party’s relentless heartbeat continues inside this floral disco. Illexotics usually focuses on creating tropical plant-filled habitats for exotic reptiles. The Philadelphia business’ life-sized flower show display is Studio 54 in a jungle. It’s a space that captures the electric moment on the dance floor, a place of unity. (Don’t worry about the florescent orange dance floor dart frogs. The ones here are fake.)

The Illexotics team won several awards for the tropical display including a best in show award.

Miniature scenes

This year’s show will have the largest garden displays yet. The miniature settings competition is only open to newcomers but worth the wait in line. This year, people were asked to create scenes of dream destinations. In a few steps, you go from Edinburgh to Giverny. My favorite: Pepa’s Madrid apartment from Pedro Almodovar’s “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” with a plant-filled terrace and a spilled glass of killer gazpacho.

On your way to the miniatures, check out the dried flower creations plus keys, sunglasses and jewelry made with plant materials. You’ll never look at a peppercorn as only a spice.

If You Go What: Philadelphia Flower Show Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia. When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Thursday, March 9; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 12. Tickets: $43.50 for adults, $30 for students ages 18-24 and $20 for children ages 5-17. Tickets are valid for one visit any day of the show. Early morning tickets with a guided two-hour tour before the doors open to the public are also an option for $110. An after-hours party is 8:30-11:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11 ($75). Information: theflowershow.com or 215-988-8800. Extras: Make a fresh floral crown, dried floral arrangement, botanical jewelry, succulent terrarium, floral handbag or blend your own custom-scented candle ($20-$25 per craft). Step into a butterfly room ($5). Make a floral arrangement ($40, includes lunch). Make a planter ($10). Friday, March 10, 5-8 p.m., bring your dog. Sunday, March 12, there will be free activities for families. Tips: The show’s in winter. If you want to check your coat, bring $3 cash. If you’re hungry, you can get your hand stamped for re-entry. Nearby Reading Terminal Market has lots of options.

More than beauty

The show has a walk-though candy shop space that’s called a floral sugar rush. There’s a beautiful mirrored room with floral designs inside and a line for selfies.

Treeline Designz created In Search of Peace, a scene inspired by children in Ukraine hiding from bombs in a bunker. The designers imagine a flower-filled forest, a place of peace.

In The Garden of Freedom, a woman who has just cut her hair stands in a dry, caged corner. On the other side of the gate is a tree dripping with pink and purple orchids, a scene showing the happiness that comes from living without oppression. Nature’s Gallery Florist, Philadelphia, added a sign: “Women, Life, Freedom,” a chant from protests in Iran.

Fog

Jaws dropped for Black Girl Florists’ ombre designs and multiple giant, floral chandeliers throughout the show. Aside from plants, they stopped and stared at smoking fountains. Whether you call it mist or fog, people were transfixed by this water feature seen in Treeline Design’s space, Studio Exotica and at Laurel Brook Gardens’ “Building a Mystery” (don’t miss the firefly lights).

