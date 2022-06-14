The Philadelphia Flower Show usually blooms in the dead of winter with a lot of planning and horticultural tricks.

For the second year, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's show moves outside in June, a time when gardens in the region match this year’s theme: “In Full Bloom.”

Rain or shine, the show runs through Sunday, June 19 over 15 acres of FDR Park.

Here are tips for your visit, plus five can’t-miss exhibits.

Grown in Lancaster

At PHS’s Flower Show Shop, the miniature houseplants were grown in Lancaster County. Gary’s Specialty Plants in Drumore has supplied plants for more than a decade, says grower Gary Hunter.

This year’s show has more than 1,000 2.5-inch houseplants from Gary’s plus about 500 tiny hanging baskets. There’s an array of string of hearts, peperomia and African violets plus blooming annuals like geraniums and New Guinea impatiens.

The flower show is an important place because of the people who attend, Hunter says.

“It’s 300,000 people are interested in plants,” he says. “What a place to sell stuff.”

Gary’s is a wholesale supplier but locally, the plants can be found at stores such as Mad Cap and Co., Stauffers of Kissel Hill, That Pet Place, Esbenshades Garden Centers and Perfect Pots. Gary’s plants have blue tags that are hard to miss.

Weather

The flower show is outdoors so check the weather. There’s a chance of rain daily through the week with a nicer-looking weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80s with Friday’s high expected in the 90s.

Bring an umbrella for the sun and the rain.

If it does rain during your visit, you can find shelter in the boat house (where you can enjoy views of Edgewood Lake) and the Horitcourt (where you can see award-winning plants and a giant corpse flower).

The show is rain or shine. If you don’t want to go in the rain, buy an any day ticket for $5 extra.

The American Swedish Historical Museum has free admission and is a good place to hide from rain or cool down while looking at the art. The museum also has flower show categories such as pressed plants and jewelry made from plant material.

One of the coolest outdoor spots is “Smelly Tunnel” from Bok Collective. The tunnel has three arches spraying scented mists: lavender, citrus and eucalyptus. You may need to chase the mist, depending on which way the wind blows.

Leave your white shoes at home. You’re going to walking around a 15-acre park with thousands of people on ground that may be saturated with rain or irrigation. Things were already squishy in a couple of areas on opening day.

Food and drinks

There are no re-entries at the show and you can’t bring food, so plan on eating in the park. Dozens of food and drink vendors are spread throughout the park, many near shaded seating areas (some with charging stations).

Or sit down for a four-course prix fixe meal at The Lakes.

If you love going to Reading Terminal Market, near the traditional flower show location, there’s a shuttle from the show to the market. A $20 ticket takes you there and includes a $10 market gift card and market swag.

For drinks, the show has an official cocktail, the botanical lemonade (grapefruit vodka, rosé wine, lemonade and lemon). Vendors have other drinks. After complaints last year, there are two spots to re-fill water bottles and stay hydrated.

Transportation

The flower show is at FDR Park in South Philadelphia, near Wells Faro Center and Citizens Bank Park.

If you’re driving, there are three official parking options:

Naval Hospital Lot at 1561-1999 Pattison Avenue

Lots T and U at Citizens Bank Park

Lots A and B at Wells Fargo Center

Visitors are asked not to use street parking in the nearby neighborhoods.

If you take a train, pick up the Broad Street line, which takes you to the park entrance.

If you use Uber, Lyft or a taxi, go to the show entrance at Broad and Pattison streets.