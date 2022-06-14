At PHS’s Flower Show Shop, the miniature houseplants were grown in Lancaster County. Gary’s Specialty Plants in Drumore has supplied plants for more than a decade, says grower Gary Hunter.
This year’s show has more than 1,000 2.5-inch houseplants from Gary’s plus about 500 tiny hanging baskets. There’s an array of string of hearts, peperomia and African violets plus blooming annuals like geraniums and New Guinea impatiens.
The flower show is an important place because of the people who attend, Hunter says.
“It’s 300,000 people are interested in plants,” he says. “What a place to sell stuff.”
Gary’s is a wholesale supplier but locally, the plants can be found at stores such as Mad Cap and Co., Stauffers of Kissel Hill, That Pet Place, Esbenshades Garden Centers and Perfect Pots. Gary’s plants have blue tags that are hard to miss.
Weather
The flower show is outdoors so check the weather. There’s a chance of rain daily through the week with a nicer-looking weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80s with Friday’s high expected in the 90s.
Bring an umbrella for the sun and the rain.
If it does rain during your visit, you can find shelter in the boat house (where you can enjoy views of Edgewood Lake) and the Horitcourt (where you can see award-winning plants and a giant corpse flower).
The show is rain or shine. If you don’t want to go in the rain, buy an any day ticket for $5 extra.
The American Swedish Historical Museum has free admission and is a good place to hide from rain or cool down while looking at the art. The museum also has flower show categories such as pressed plants and jewelry made from plant material.
One of the coolest outdoor spots is “Smelly Tunnel” from Bok Collective. The tunnel has three arches spraying scented mists: lavender, citrus and eucalyptus. You may need to chase the mist, depending on which way the wind blows.
Leave your white shoes at home. You’re going to walking around a 15-acre park with thousands of people on ground that may be saturated with rain or irrigation. Things were already squishy in a couple of areas on opening day.
Food and drinks
There are no re-entries at the show and you can’t bring food, so plan on eating in the park. Dozens of food and drink vendors are spread throughout the park, many near shaded seating areas (some with charging stations).
Or sit down for a four-course prix fixe meal at The Lakes.
If you love going to Reading Terminal Market, near the traditional flower show location, there’s a shuttle from the show to the market. A $20 ticket takes you there and includes a $10 market gift card and market swag.
For drinks, the show has an official cocktail, the botanical lemonade (grapefruit vodka, rosé wine, lemonade and lemon). Vendors have other drinks. After complaints last year, there are two spots to re-fill water bottles and stay hydrated.
Transportation
The flower show is at FDR Park in South Philadelphia, near Wells Faro Center and Citizens Bank Park.
This design at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show has grasses surrounding a gathering space with a spectrum of hand-dyed ribbons floating overhead. David Rubin Land Collective's creation shows human communities, like plant communities, are more resilient when diverse.
At the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show, Susan Cohan Garden designed this restful space inspired by the multiple roles women have played during the pandemic. The design team imagined this garden as a room of one's own, a space Virginia Woolf wrote about nearly a century ago.
The American Swedish Historical Museum is open during the Philadelphia Flower Show and has several flower show categories, including one where artists were asked to create a design inspired by a Swedish artist and only use dried plant material. Wendy Fox's arrangement, made from a fan palm, flax, bunnytail grass and other materials, won first place.
Olmsted Pavilion in FDR Park was filled with flowers for the Philadelphia Flower Show.
Best in Show at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show went to Mark Cook Landscaping and Contracting with this design that has a serene water feature surrounded by entangled branches.
Auburn University's landscape architecture program created a design which framed views of plants and Effie Lee Newsome's poetry at the Philadelphia Flower Show.
Abby Egan and Roberta Kremer won first place in the doorway design contest at the Philadelphia Flower Show 2022. Their design was inspired by a party for Christmas in July.
A scadoxus multiflorus, commonly called blood lily, won second place in the bulb category at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show.
This tablescape entry for the Philadelphia Flower Show was made by New Jersey gardeners for a brunch where fresh fruit, vegetables, herbal tonics were served among flowers.