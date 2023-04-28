For years, any time Christy Griffin encountered an A-frame, she’d gaze through its windows and imagine what it would be like to decorate one. She finally got the chance to find out when she and her husband, TJ, bought an A-frame-esque cottage in Mount Gretna last year.

“It’s not easy,” Griffin says.

Hanging lighting fixtures was an adventure. So, she says, is maneuvering beneath the peak every time she changes the loft bed for guests. The Lancaster couple rents out their getaway on Airbnb for a few days each month but they largely enjoy the place themselves.

Griffin says they love it. And they’re not alone. A-frames are having a moment.

Their triangular design can evoke oneness with nature. So at a time when biophilic design is buzzing, they are making headlines such as Architectural Digest’s “See inside the world’s greenest A-frame home.” That January piece offered a look at a structure in Sweden with massive glass walls and pine beams echoing a conifer forest around it. Its decor is done in light grains and fabrics that almost blend with the floor.

Griffin went with a lot of blacks, grays, browns and a bit of shine for hers. It’s a decidedly different look than the one the Mount Gretna escape had in its 2022 real estate listing pictures. Red fireplace bricks were replaced by a black hearth. Floor-length drapes hang where short, ruffled curtains once did. And the downstairs bedroom now features dark wallpaper emblazoned with dramatic botanicals and snakes — quite the departure from the delicate-print shown in last year’s listing. Fans of the 1988 movie “Beetlejuice” should be able to picture this: The removed wallpaper was much more in line with what the Maitlins picked for their Connecticut home.

The original owner of the Griffins’ vacation abode was Ann Hark, who had a reputation for being ahead of her time. Born in the late 1890s in Lancaster County, Hark wrote for two Philadelphia newspapers and Ladies’ Home Journal and penned several books.

Her father, J. Max Hark, was a Moravian pastor who served as first chancellor of the Pennsylvania Chautauqua, which, according to its website, was founded 125 years ago to advance “literary, scientific, physical and social welfare and the promotion of cultural and religious activity, recreation and entertainment.”

According to a synopsis of a presentation given in 2004 to the Pennsylvania Chautauqua, Max Hark sold his Mount Gretna properties in 1919 and his daughter used money she’d saved to buy her own land there a few years after that.

Blossom Hill gem

Decades would pass before someone put an A-frame in Blossom Hill — a Manheim Township neighborhood with an eclectic mix of unique styles and an infusion of midcentury swagger. A bidding war broke out when a 1976 Blossom Hill A-frame hit the market this month for $425,000, says co-listing agent Anne Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty.

The sale was pending as of press time with MLS records putting the price at $450,000. Sale prices before that for that A-frame were $4,860 in 2016, $120,000 in early 2017 and $290,000 later that year, according to Zillow.

“If you look back when (the current sellers) bought it, it was sort of a mess and they totally regentrified the A-frame and brought it back to life,” Lusk says. “They invested and just made it rock-star cool.”

Lusk doesn’t run into many A-frames around Lancaster County.

“You’ll find some scattered about. Up near Speedwell Lake there are … some A-frames. But it’s not something that you find readily,” she says. “Me and my co-listing agent really were so excited about this because it wasn’t like the average bear.”

A-frame downsides

Josh Coleman has been working in heavy timber for 25 years and although triangular A-frames typically fall squarely in that world, he’s never been asked to build one.

Coleman, an owner of Lancaster County Timber Frames Inc. (which is actually in York County), says the kind of vaulted ceilings and steep pitches that A-frames are known for are often incorporated into the company’s work.

“But with an A-frame, often times the roof extends all the way down to the ground,” Coleman says. “Our frames rarely have that kind of aspect.”

It limits the floor plan, he says.

“You can’t really use those few feet that are on the edges as compared to a vertical wall,” he says. “And I do think that they tend to be prone to some problems with moisture if they’re not flashed or detailed correctly.”

Coleman and crew were once called to repair rotting portions of a circa-1970s A-frame at a New York Boy Scout camp.

“Because the structural element of them passes from the interior space into the exterior space, that general detail is prone to some failure in terms of long-term moisture control,” he says. “And that might be one aspect of why they’ve sort of fallen out of favor.”

The internet is filled with additional downsides.

“When you look at all these cutesy … A-frames that you see here on YouTube, don’t they look so bright and airy and empty?” says the host of Keep it Tiny, a channel featuring advice for short-term rental owners. “Well, that’s because they have to be. There’s no place for storage.”

He owns an A-frame and bemoans how heat rises to the top of the peak and stresses repeatedly how “the thing is all roof.”

That’s one of the reasons early A-frames appeared in places like Switzerland. Snow slides right off, notes a piece in Field Mag, a publication aimed at “lovers of good design and the great outdoors.” Its article on the history of A-frames notes that an Austrian-born architect in 1934 built one of this country’s first well-known A-frame vacation homes in Lake Arrowhead, California, and how another California architect’s design featured in 1950 in Interiors Magazine captured “the attention and the spirit of post-war America” kicking off an A-frame building craze.

“But what goes up, must come down,” the piece continues. “By the mid 1970s A-frames dipped into the realm of tacky as they transitioned from inspired hillside homes to mass-produced structures that could be found at every rest stop and recreation area, regardless of region.”

Fast forward into this century and things changed again.

“Small, affordable, well designed structures — with interior design influenced largely by the organic, clean lines of the mid-century aesthetic — gained relevance,” Field Mag writes. “And the somewhat forgotten A-frame no longer appeared tacky, but affordable and cool, man — just as it had to vacationers decades earlier.”

Online fans

A-frames abound on Instagram.

Leah Bopf, who lives in Bucks County, runs an account called A-Frame Dreams, which often highlights various versions available across the country. Recent posts ranged from a $199,900 option in the Poconos to a $1.2 million offering in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“There was an A-frame in Lancaster that just sold,” Bopf says, referencing the one in Manheim Township. Word of that deal reached her quickly. One of her 149,000 Instagram followers lives in Blossom Hill and filled her in.

Bopf and her husband once lived in an A-frame they rented in Langhorne in Bucks County. They adored how the windows made it feel like they were living in a forest.

“We could just sit there and see deer,” Bopf says. “It was the whole situation.”

When they became parents, the space became impractical. They searched for a bigger A-frame in the area but had no luck.

“We live in a brick ranch now,” she says. “Unfortunately.”

She turned her constant search for A-frames into an account, which also now offers shopping options like keychains and A-frame-themed wallpaper.

As an A-frame influencer, Bopf is frequently invited to stay in A-frame Airbnbs and does so for research. Not all of them are great, concedes Bopf, who is filing away mental notes for the day she eventually returns to living in an A-frame full time.

Meantime she has a plan to tide her over.

Her son is into dirt bikes and the family has a spot at Rausch Creek, a dirt-bike-focused escape northeast of Harrisburg. For that, she found an Amish builder to make them somewhere to stay.

“They let you put a shed or a camper or whatever there,” she says. “We’re bringing a little A-frame.”