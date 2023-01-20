Last year brought gardeners, seasoned and new, to the Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival, the biggest crowds since the event started more than 20 years ago.

Last year also saw builders so busy, they didn’t have time for a home show.

The pandemic changed our homes and gardens. Shows in the region focused on plants and houses also went through changes.

Here’s more about shows in and near Lancaster County in 2023.

Suburban Pennsylvania Home Show: The show’s on

This show features remodeling and landscaping companies at Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22. Tickets are $10 at the door or free with online registration.

More information: lancasterhomeshow.com

For the Love of Orchids: The show’s on

This annual orchid show hosted by Susquehanna Orchid Society returns to Hershey Gardens 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5. Orchid groups from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C., will bring more than 1,000 orchids, including rare species and unique hybrids. There are daily tours and orchid-growing sessions plus orchids for sale.

Admission to the orchid show is free with admission to the Hershey Gardens conservatory.

More information: susquehannaorchid.org

York Home & Garden Show: The show’s on

This home show from York Builders Association has indoor and outdoor experts, a plant sale and tasting booths. Speakers include Taniya Nayak, a designer who is on HGTV and Food Network shows. There also are workshops to make succulent arrangements, learn about orchids and make your own wood wick candle.

The show is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Road, York.

Tickets are $8 and free for children 18 and younger.

More information: yorkbuilders.com/events/home-garden-show

Pennsylvania Home & Garden Show: The show’s back

After a two-year break, this show is back, March 2-5 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex with home and garden exhibitors plus garden displays. Kevin O’Connor, host of “This Old House” is one of the experts scheduled to present.

Formerly hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg, the show is now organized by Marketplace Events, manager of the Philly Home & Garden Show.

The show’s open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

Tickets are $13 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger. Online tickets are $9 through March 1 and $11 during the show. Seniors ages 60 and older get a $3 discount, Thursday, March 2. Active and retired military, first responders, nurses, doctors and teachers get free admission Friday, March 3. There’s also a charge for parking at the Farm Show Complex.

More information: pahomeshow.com

Philadelphia Flower Show: The show’s on and back indoors in the winter

The biggest indoor flower show in the world (and the longest-running) moves back to a winter oasis. After two years outdoors in June, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society brings the flower show back to the Pennsylvania Convention Center March 4-12 with the theme “The Garden Electric.”

Tickets are $43.50 for adults, $30 for students ages 18-24 and $20 for children ages 5-17.

The show’s open noon to 3 p.m., Friday, March 3; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 4; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, March 5 through Thursday, March 9; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 12.

More information: theflowershow.com

Plant sales and swaps Plant sales are on the horizon. If you have a plant sale or swap in the Lancaster County region, please share the details (where, when and what will be available) with Erin Negley at enegley@lnpnews.com. We’ll have a comprehensive list closer to planting season.

GardenWise: The show’s on

This day of gardening talks from Penn State Master Gardeners of York County is back in-person. GardenWise is Saturday, March 11 at Central York Middle School, 1950 N. Hills Road, York, with sessions on beneficial insects, herbs, invasive plants, growing orchids and more. Entomologist Doug Tallamy gives the keynote about the importance of oak trees. Tickets are $75 through Feb. 3 and then $85.

More information: extension.psu.edu/gardenwise

Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival: The show’s on at a later date

This herb festival held at York Expo Center is back, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 This year’s festival is a few weeks later than usual to allow vendors to offer more tender plants such as vegetables, says Susan Eggleston, president of the festival.

The show has speakers, workshops and plant-related vendors. There will be workshops to make succulent planters and presentations on the herb of the year: ginger. More information will be added online closer to the festival.

Tickets are $10. Children ages 12 and younger are free.

More information: paherbfest.com

Lancaster Native Plant and Wildlife Festival: The show’s on

Habitat MT and Manheim Township Department of Parks and Recreation will host the 2023 festival, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Manheim Township’s Overlook Park, near the library. This year’s festival will have speakers and native plant vendors.

More information: lancnativeplantfestival.com

Garden Symposium: The day’s been replaced by monthly talks

Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County has shifted from a single day of garden tips to monthly workshops and webinars. The year’s first virtual talks are “Changing Climate as Observed in a Suburban Backyard” scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, ($5) and “Turning Lawns into Meadows” scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, ($5).

Not happening in 2023 BIA Spring Home Show: canceled The spring home show from the Building Industry Association of Lancaster County is not happening in 2023. Members of the trade group are busy building and more interested in other initiatives, such as workforce development, says executive officer Karen Watkins. Pennsylvania Garden Show of York: Not happening This show at York Expo Center ended its run in 2020.