Even in a home with dry air, the bathroom can be a tropical oasis.

Bathrooms can be the most humid room in the house, thanks to steamy showers and damp towels. Some plants love humid conditions and thrive in a bathroom. Our panel of plant experts throughout the Lancaster County region picked the best houseplants for bathrooms.

If you run out of space for plants in your bathroom, usually a kitchen is another space with high humidity.

Ferns

Ferns are great choices for bathrooms, even rooms with little or no natural light.

Boston ferns (Nephrolepis exaltata), maidenhair ferns (Adiantum spp.) and bird’s nest ferns (Asplenium nidus) are the top picks of Jody Davey, manager of conservatory habitats at Hershey Gardens.

These ferns prefer low light and high humidity. They’re not picky about low temperatures or temperature fluctuations, which are common in many bathrooms.

Air plants

Air plants get their nutrients and water not through their roots but from the air through scales called trichomes on the leaves.

Tillandsias love humid spaces, says Lois Nolt, owner of Leola garden store Tillandsia&.

No soil is needed, and they can be displayed alone or placed in a decorative hanger.

Bromeliads

Air plants are part of the bromeliad family, which has many more humid-loving species. Common bromeliads include the urn plant (aechmea fasciata), flaming sword (vriesea) and guzmania.

These are a good fit for a bathroom, says Jen Hollenbaugh, greenhouse manager for Esbenshade’s Garden Centers’ Lititz store.

Orchids

Orchids are another option for a steamy bathroom.

They love the warmth and the humidity, says Kim Frey, a master gardener.

While bathrooms may be humid, orchids still need water and light, preferably bright, indirect light, says Trey Pyfer, manager at Little Brook Orchids, off of Columbia Avenue.

Moth orchids (Phalaenopsis) are one of the easiest to grow indoors.

Crotons

Crotons are tropical plants that like humidity and warm temperatures, making them another top bathroom plant pick from Hollenbaugh.

Croton leaves have such a range of colors, they’re sometimes called the Crayola plant. However, in low light, croton leaves can lose the bright color and turn green. In brighter light, leaves will turn red and orange.

In rooms with lower light, pick a small croton with yellow-spotted leaves.

