So, you have a sofa, a coffee table, a couple of chairs, a flat screen TV and maybe an entertainment center. You look at your living room or family room or den and wonder, how do I arrange this furniture? Where do I even start?

Figuring out where furniture goes in a room doesn’t have to be overwhelming, says Bonnie Martin, interior designer at Garman Builders. Thankfully, there are some tried and true rules that can help you decide where you should place furniture to look its best and make your room work well.

Step 1: Consider your space

Start by measuring your room. You need to know the size of the space before you think about placing furniture in the room. Take into account doorways, stairways, windows and other features that will affect how you arrange the furnishings. Martin always does a scale drawing with precise measurements, so she knows what she is working with in terms of room size. You can do a simple sketch to give you a basic idea.

Step 2: Consider the scale of your furniture

Are you dealing with a large-sized sofa and big, comfy chairs? Or are your pieces smaller in scale, like a rounded coffee table or a traditional small-scale chair? You need to make sure the pieces will actually fit in the room. Martin also does scale drawings of the furnishings in the room, placing them in position on paper or online to make sure they will fit. If your room is small, you can use fewer pieces of large-scale furnishings. This helps to avoid a cluttered, choppy look.

Step 3: Think about traffic flow

Look at how people will enter and leave the room. Most people like to be able to see who is entering the room, so seating should face the entry points.

“People are not comfortable when someone can kind of sneak up on them,” Martin says.

Likewise, no one wants to surprise someone who is relaxing on the sofa by coming up behind them.

You also don’t want to impede traffic flow by placing a table or ottoman where someone might trip over it. In your sketch, you can draw traffic lines to be sure you are not creating an obstacle course.

Step 4: Decide the function of the room

“You need to look at how the room will be used,” Martin says.

If it’s a living room or den, people might be watching TV or listening to music. They may be reading or using a laptop or working at a desk. They may be eating in the room, whether it’s a dining room where meals are served, or a family room where people are enjoying drinks or snacks. Furniture should be arranged so these activities work well.

A dining table should have easy access to the kitchen. There should be coffee tables and side tables to allow for beverages. (With coasters, of course!) Seating should face the entertainment center, so everyone can see. Martin prefers using sofas and chairs, rather than sectionals.

“With a sectional, seating tends to be too close together,” she says “There are only three good seats, on either end or in the middle. The seats next to the ends can seem too confining.”

Step 5: Find a focal point

Maybe it’s the entertainment center and TV. Maybe it’s a cozy fireplace. It could also be a special painting or antique piece. When arranging furniture in a room, consider what your focal point will be. It’s always a great approach to align your furnishings to draw attention to that focal point. You might want to center a sofa and chairs around the fireplace or cluster furnishings around the entertainment center. Martin advises placing the TV on the wall rather than above the fireplace, so people don’t have to look up and can watch more comfortably.

Step 6: Avoid the lineup

Many times people tend to line the furniture along the wall, thinking it will look more open. Unless you have a very small room, this will end up looking dull and uninspired. If you have enough room, cluster pieces away from the wall. Create a space with furnishings that encourage conversation, reading or other activities. For a smaller room, you might have no other choice but to line pieces along the wall. Remember that you can place the sofa by the window, Martin says.

Step 7: Add the finishing touches

Your room will look more pulled together with finishing touches, like an area rug or a painting. Throw pillows can add pops of color. Decorative pieces can add character. Center the furniture on an area rug. Place your favorite painting over the sofa or the fireplace. An accent wall in a complementary color, shelves of books, window treatments and a collection of antiques add interest. You can make a small room look bigger with mirrored accents. Martin recommends rounded side tables to create softer edges and greater flexibility.

Step 8: Try it out

Once you have it all planned out, put your furnishings in place. Live in the room for a while to see how it all works. If people are walking into the coffee table, tripping over the ottoman or craning their necks to see the TV, you can rearrange things to overcome these issues. The true test of success is if the room works well and looks the way you envisioned it to look.

“When you see everything in place and live in the room, you will know that it works for you and your family,” Martin says.