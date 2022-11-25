During the pandemic, so many people cut their own Christmas tree that it wasn’t uncommon for local farms to sell out of the most popular sizes.

Three years into a surge in interest, the supply for these slow-growing trees has not kept up. To fill the gap, farms are bringing in fresh-cut trees. And at many sites, there are outdoor activities to enjoy even if the trees are claimed.

“We will run out of trees, but we will keep the experience open,” says Brian Boyd, the new owner of Elizabeth Farms in Brickerville. The site has wagon rides, Santa visits, food, hot chocolate, a bar and more.

With the tight tree supply, farmers expect trees to sell out quickly. One tree farm was already sold out by early November and one had such limited supply, the owner didn’t want to share information and attract more customers.

To handle crowds, Heritage Tree Farm is trying something new. Customers can pick a day and time to visit the farm in Rothsville and find a tree.

“We want to have a festive atmosphere and share the love of Jesus,” says co-owner Deb Weaver. The family-owned business was overwhelmed last year. Requiring appointments should lead to better service, she says.

This year, customers might not get their first choice of variety or size. For example, Strickler’s Evergreens in Elizabethtown has very large trees and a group of 6- to- 7-foot trees. Most people prefer trees that are 7-to-8-feet tall, says owner Ollie Strickler.

Also, expect to pay 10 to 20 percent more for a tree as farmers account for higher costs of fuel and fertilizer.

This summer’s heat wave and dry spell stressed some trees but the extent won’t be known until next year, says Randy Hunt, owner of Hunt’s Christmas Trees in Millersville.

The dry temperatures made it difficult to plant trees, says Boyd, owner of Elizabeth Farms. That could have long-term consequences about eight years from now when the trees reach market-ready size.

Another complication is the tight labor market. Last year, Country Barn opened a second tree farm, Country Trees Farm in Parkesburg. Without enough staff, that site will not open, says owner Jim Stauffer.

Here are eight farms where you can cut your own tree in Lancaster County. (Story continues below the map)

Elizabeth Farms

Address: 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz

Phone: 717-626-8733

Website: elizabethfarms.com

Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hours: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1-5 p.m.; Fridays, 1-7 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. through Dec. 11. Black Friday weekend: Friday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27, noon-5 p.m.

How to pay: Cash, check or credit card

Did you know? The site has horse and wagon rides on weekends until dusk. Beer, wine and festive cocktails plus food are available Friday-Sunday. Santa will be on site for photos Black Friday, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 11. There’s also a playground and an interactive area with animals.

Miller's Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 470 Trail Road N, Elizabethtown

Phone: 717-341-3420

Website: millerschristmastreefarm.com

Open Date: Saturday, Nov. 19, 9-8 p.m.

Hours: Sunday, Nov. 20, 10-6 p.m.; Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Black Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Monday through Friday: 1-8 p.m. (fields close at dark); Saturday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Christmas Eve: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tree Types: Douglas fir, fraser fir and some concolor fir Canaan and white pine.

How to pay: Cash, check or credit cards.

Did you know? Miller’s offers free hot chocolate and coloring books.

Hunt's Christmas Trees

Address: 465 Stehman Church Road, Millersville

Phone: 717-330-8102

Website: huntschristmastrees.com

Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hours: Black Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday through Thursday: noon-5 p.m.; Friday: noon-7 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 23. Closed Thanksgiving.

Tree types: White pine, concolor fir, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Fraser-balsam and Korean fir.

How to pay: Cash, check or charge.

Did you know? Free hayrides are available (weather-permitting) on weekends and Black Friday. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (weather-permitting), you can roast marshmallows over a campfire or make s’mores. There are two spots left in a wreath-making class, Friday, Dec. 9.

Abe's Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 2305 Butter Road, Lancaster

Phone: 717-397-0109

Website: abestreefarm.com

Open date: Black Friday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Tree types: Douglas fir.

How to pay: Cash or check.

Did you know? The farm will have wagon rides (weather-permitting). The spring house, which used to be a place to warm up, will remain closed.

Bowser’s Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 551 Stauffer Road, Lititz

Phone: 717-627-7071

Open Date: Black Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hours: M-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Tree Types: Douglas and blue spruce; pre-cut fraser and concolor trees are also available.

How to pay: Cash, check or credit card

Did you know? Lew Bowser represents the farm’s third generation. His grandfather bought the farm in 1937 and his father moved to Christmas trees in 1985.

Country Barn Farm Market

Address: 211 S. Donerville Road, Lancaster

Phone: 717-872-1554

Website: countrybarnmarket.com

Open Date: Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 19. Pre-cut trees will be available.

Tree Types: Douglas fir, fraser fir, Canaan fir, concolor fir and blue spruce.

How to pay: Cash or credit card.

Did you know? On weekends from Nov. 27-Dec. 19, activities include an elf scavenger hunt, Breakfast with Santa and train rides to the tree fields. There will also be games for children and fire pits.

Heritage Tree Farm

Address: 142 Church Road, Rothsville

Phone: 717-626-2559

Website: heritagetreefarm.net

Opening date: Black Friday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hours: Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 17. Appointments (at heritagetreefarm.net) are required to choose and cut a tree.

Tree types: Fraser fir, Douglas fir, concolor fir and blue spruce.

How to pay: Cash, check or credit card.

Did you know? Free horse-drawn wagon rides are Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Kids can feed miniature donkeys Maggie and Edy, who joined Harley the St. Bernard at the farm. There will be no tree tagging this season. Fresh-cut and drilled trees, wreaths and decorations are self-serve and open daily starting Black Friday. 8-7 p.m. Free cocoa will be served from Camp Cocoa, a vintage travel trailer.

Strickler's Evergreens

Address: 136 Governor Stable Road, Elizabethtown

Phone: 717-823-7641

Website: lanc.news/Stricklers

Open date: Black Friday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-dusk.

Hours: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-dusk and Sundays noon-dusk through Dec. 18.

Tree types: Douglas fir plus a few Korean, Canaan fir and Nordmann fir trees.

How to pay: Cash or check.

Did you know? This farm has been in business for more than 30 years.