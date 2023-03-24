Patios and decks are the foundation for many an outdoor living space, but they can also impact the heating and cooling of indoor living spaces.

For that reason, experts say, there are a number of things you should consider before tackling an outdoor project this spring.

Location

“One of the biggest things to consider if you’re creating an outdoor living space is the orientation of the home itself and the location you’re considering for the deck or patio,” says Tim Zehr, senior designer at Metzler Home Builders in Lancaster. “If you put the patio or deck on the north side of the house, the house will shade it. If you put it on the south side, it will get a lot of sun.”

Materials

The color and type of material used to create the outdoor space can also play a role, Zehr says.

If the space is facing south, using dark-colored materials will absorb the heat and make the space too hot. On a summer afternoon, it may be too hot to walk on, but on a fall or spring afternoon or evening, it will be comfortable, he says.

Masonry products such as brick or concrete will absorb and hold the heat and make a north-facing outdoor area warmer.

Solar analysis

Metzler Home Builders recently won a Pillar Award from the Building Industry Association of Lancaster County for an outdoor remodel that involved adding a covered living space to an existing patio. The planning process included a solar analysis to determine how sunlight and sun patterns would affect the project.

A solar analysis using computer modeling software can help a designer determine how installing a roof over the outdoor living space affects light coming into that outdoor space itself and into the home and how it impacts the heating or cooling of the home, Zehr says.

“If a patio or deck faces south, placing a roof over it can make it more usable on a summer day,” he says. “You can also alter the roof by installing an open or closed gable. Closing the gable traps warm air at the top of the ceiling, while an open gable allows the warm air to travel out of the area.

“Keeping the warm air in the outdoor space also impacts the adjacent indoor space and can affect the heating or cooling of that space,” Zehr says. “An open gable will also allow more light into the adjacent indoor space.”

Pergolas

Zehr says a pergola may also be used for sun shading. The members, or the horizontal rafters that form the “roof” of the pergola, can be oriented to create shading.

“The question to ask when installing a pergola is: What do you want to do with it? Do you want something just to hang lights off of or are you looking for shade,” Zehr says.

If the purpose of the pergola is to provide shading, it’s possible to create a pergola that provides shade during hot summer days but will also allow winter sunlight to filter in to the outside area and the adjacent indoor space.

Awnings

Another alternative to provide shade on a patio or deck is a canvas awning.

“There’s no one thing that fits all,” says Les Kreider, president and owner of Kreider’s Canvas Service Inc. in Leola. “There are canvas awnings for patios and decks as well as drop curtains. Some people like drop curtains because they keep the heat from patio heaters from escaping and make the covered deck or patio more usable. With a drop curtain, the area can be comfortable on a fall or early spring evening, and they also let in some light during the day.”

Canopies

Kreider says stationary canopies are a popular request from homeowners. A canopy expands the usability of the area by keeping the outdoor space cooler during the summer, he says, while also saving on indoor air conditioning and heating costs. Indoor energy savings from a stationary canopy can total as much as 20% to 30%, Kreider says.

“Some people use patio umbrellas to shade a specific area of the outdoor space in the summer, but you have to keep changing the position of the umbrella,” Kreider says. “A stationary canopy provides shade without a lot of fuss. There are retractable canopies, but a homeowner has to be careful not to have them open on a windy day since strong winds can stress the canvas canopy.”

Since the canopy is removed in the winter months, there’s a solar gain, he says, with that additional sunlight helping to warm the home.

When removing the canvas of a stationary canopy for the winter, it should be stored in a dry place such as a basement or garage, he says, noting that a 12-by-20-foot canopy can fold up to the size of about two grocery bags.

Color

Additionally the choice of canvas color can also impact cooling of the outdoor area. Kreider says a solid-colored canvas awning in a darker hue will keep the outdoor area cooler than a lighter-colored one or one with stripes.

As an added tip, Kreider advises homeowners to avoid pressure washing to remove dirt from the canvas, since that could also remove the factory-installed water-repellent finish. Brush off the dirt instead, he says.