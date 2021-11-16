Last holiday season, people stayed close to home. They spent more time outside and they wanted a fun break from the pandemic.

It was a great year for Lancaster County's Christmas tree farms. As the fields are about to open for this season, farm owners say they expect another good year.

"It was a good growing year," says Maryanne Schwartz, co-owner of Frog Hollow Evergreens near Manheim.

Evergreen trees can take up to nearly a decade to grow to full size. While the tree inventory looks good, the crowds might cut down the tallest trees quickly. Two tree farms had such limited supply, they declined to share information for this story.

Tree farms have pre-cut trees to boost supplies. They also have activities, food and Santa appearances to make a chore more like an experience.

Here are seven farms where you can cut your own tree. (Story continues below map.)

Country Barn Farm Market

Address: 211 S. Donerville Road, Lancaster

Phone: 717-872-1554

Website: countrybarnmarket.com

Open Date: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 19. Pre-cut trees will be available after Dec. 19.

Tree Types: Douglas fir, fraser fir, Canaan fir, concolor fir and blue spruce.

How to pay: Cash or credit card

Did you know? On weekends from Nov. 27-Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., ride a train to the fields and cut your own Christmas trees (train tickets are $6.50 for ages three and older). There will also be games for children and fire pits. Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12 ($18.50 for adults and $15 for ages 3-10). This year, Country Barn opened a second tree farm, Country Trees Farm in Parkesburg.

Frog Hollow Evergreens

Address: 2839 Hossler Road, Manheim

Phone: 717-940-5716

Website: froghollowevergreens.com

Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hours: Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 19.

Tree types: Canaan fir, concolor fir, douglas fir, Norwegian fir and Norway spruce.

How to pay: Cash or credit card

Did you know? The farm used to measure trees and charge by the foot. There were too many hard feelings about measurements so co-owners Bob and Maryanne Schwartz made every tree $50, regardless of size. This year’s tree crop has trees up to seven feet tall.

Hunt's Christmas Trees

Address: 465 Stehman Church Road, Millersville

Phone: 717-330-8102

Website: huntschristmastrees.com

Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 20., noon-7 p.m.

Hours: Black Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday through Thursday: noon-5 p.m.; Friday: noon-7 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 23. Closed Thanksgiving.

Tree types: White pine, concolor fir, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Korean fir and live potted trees.

How to pay: Cash, check or charge

Did you know? Free hayrides are available (weather-permitting and depending on staff levels) on weekends. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (weather-permitting), you can roast marshmallows over a campfire or make s’mores.

Miller's Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 470 Trail Road N, Elizabethtown

Phone: 717-367-8564

Website: millerschristmastreefarm.com

Open Date: Saturday, Nov. 20., 9-5 p.m.

Hours: Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Black Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Monday through Friday: noon-8 p.m. (fields close at dark); Saturday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Christmas Eve: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tree Types: Douglas fir, fraser fir and some concolor fir.

Did you know? Miller’s offers free hot chocolate and coloring books. Wipes and sanitizer will be available to clean saws.

Abe's Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 2305 Butter Road, Lancaster

Phone: 717-397-0109

Website: abestreefarm.com

Open date: Black Friday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m. (no final date set)

Tree types: Douglas fir.

How to pay: Cash or check.

Did you know? The farm will have wagon rides (weather-permitting). Masks are optional.

Heritage Tree Farm

Address: 142 Church Road, Rothsville.

Phone: 717-626-2559

Website: heritagetreefarm.net

Opening date: Black Friday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hours: Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 18.

Tree types: Fraser fir, Douglas fir, concolor fir and blue spruce.

How to pay: Cash, check or credit card

Did you know? Free horse-drawn wagon rides are Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Kids can feed miniature donkeys Maggie and Eddy, who joined Harley the St. Bernard at the farm. A wreath decorating workshop ($40) is 6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29. There will be no tree tagging this season. Fresh-cut and drilled trees, wreaths and decorations are self-serve and open daily starting Black Friday.

Strickler's Evergreens

Address: 136 Governor Stable Road, Elizabethtown

Phone: 717-823-7641

Website: lanc.news/Stricklers

Open date: Black Friday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-dusk

Hours: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-dusk. and Sundays noon-dusk through Dec. 19.

Tree types: Douglas fir plus a few Canaan fir and small Nordmann fir trees.

How to pay: Cash or check

Did you know? Masks and appointments are not required this year but visitors are asked to social distance.