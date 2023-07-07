It’s not a unique experience for Peggy Butler to recall catching fireflies as a child and wonder why they lit up.

As an adult, she’s coordinating a lottery of more than 1,500 people from around the world excited to spend the night at her firefly-filled property next to the Allegheny National Forest.

Watching fireflies may start as a core memory of summers past. These insects also are an indicator of our environment and have deeper connections. Some of Butler’s visitors consider fireflies as the spirit of the forest, says her husband Ken.

The spirit’s at risk. A third of North America’s firefly species face extinction. There are ways to help fireflies, insects important enough to be named Pennsylvania’s state insect. Here are a few suggestions from the Butlers, who run the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival in Forest County. Bonus: These steps help more than fireflies.

“You’re not only increasing the chances of fireflies, but you’re increasing the chances of other species to be able to be in that environment,” Peggy Butler says.

Turn off the lights

One of the easiest ways to help fireflies is also free. Turn off outdoor lights. Light sources from people make it difficult for fireflies to signal each other. Keep the lights off at least during firefly season: late June through mid-July. If you need lights in specific areas, point them down and at spots like steps. Adding motion detectors or timers also helps reduce light pollution.

Cut down on mowing

Mowing frequently can disturb fireflies, which stay close to the ground during the day. You don’t need to turn your entire lawn into a meadow but keep at least a small area with tall grass to provide habitat. Or keep your entire lawn 3.5 or 4 inches tall, according to University of New Hampshire’s Extension.

More home and garden news:

Leave leaves

Some firefly larvae spend up to two years in leaf litter. Leaving leaves gives them a chance to grow into flying, flashing adults.

Provide a water source

Most fireflies like being close to water. Even if you don’t have a pond, create a wet habitat with a bird bath or water feature.

Stop using pesticides

Pesticides that kill things like grubs and slugs can also kill fireflies. If you worry about snails, slugs and caterpillars, remember that fireflies eat insects like these.

Research fireflies

You don’t need a yard to join a community science project. The Butlers suggest Firefly Watch (lanc.news/fwatch). While organized by Mass Audubon, anyone in North America can track fireflies. To help, spend at least 10 minutes once a week during firefly season watching fireflies in one location. Count the fireflies. Watch for flash patterns and submit your results.