Rain or shine, the Philadelphia Flower Show runs through Sunday, June 19 over 15 acres of FDR Park.

Here are five can’t-miss exhibits plus tips for your visit.

Olmsted pavilion

Just past the main gate is one of the biggest displays: a flower-filled gazebo.

The arrangement inside the Olmsted brothers-designed pavilion was created by Valley Forge Flowers with about 50,000 flowers.

Last year, Jeff Leatham hung strands of orchids inside the structure and added plant-filled columns outside. That display was only up for the show’s first three days.

This showpiece will be up for the entire show.

Mixed Shades, Much Joy

Auburn University's landscape architecture program worked with Abra Lee to create a design framing views of plants and poetry.

There are so many layers to this display, which won several awards including the PHS Gold Medal for major exhibits.

The display honors the work and life of Effie Lee Newsome, who born in Philadelphia before moving south. In 1941, she released “Gladiola Garden,” a book celebrating nature and the beauty of Black children. Lines of her poetry sit among color-blocked gardens and on walls surrounding the space.

Step inside bright-walled cubbies, where windows direct your eye to a phrase, a group of plants or a patch of sky.

Embrace

This design from David Rubin Land Collective has fescue grasses surrounding a gathering space with a spectrum of hand-dyed ribbons floating overhead.

“The gradient of hues of the canopy is meant to symbolize inclusiveness, uniting all who enter the garden with an embrace of visibility, respect, and self-affirmation,” Rubin shared on social media.

Human communities, like plant communities, are more resilient when diverse, says the artist statement.

Don’t miss the rainbow of plant material in other nearby displays plus one from Ambler Arboretum showing a natural history of LGBTQ botany.

Are Mushrooms Flowers?

This is a flower show but Martha Schwartz Partners argues that the fungus kingdom is more important for the health of humans than flowers. In “Are Mushrooms Flowers?” mushrooms “bloom” from a giant wooden flower. Blooming in the center are several types of foxglove surrounded by dark towers penstemon.

In the text surrounding the huge shroom, we learn fungi can improve soil, eat through rock, make music, and trap carbon. They can be used to heal and to kill.

There are about six times the number of species of fungi than plants yet 90 percent are unknown to science. Think of the possibilities.

Don’t miss the mushrooms at the neighboring “The Inner Landscape” by Refugia Design. Most noticeable are the mushrooms covering an arch over a secluded seating spot.

Blue-ribbon Chinese lantern

Some gardeners train Chinese lantern into a tree form or topiary. This one, abutilon 'Biltmore Ballgown,' has been shaped into a basket pattern. It won a first place ribbon and is among the jaw-dropping plants in the Hamilton Horticourt.

Don’t miss the nearby corpse flower that’s preparing to bloom.